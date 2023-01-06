Minnesota Wild Recalls Goalie Zane McIntyre from Iowa

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled goalie Zane McIntyre from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL) under emergency conditions.

McIntyre, 30, holds a 7-7-0 record in 15 games this season with a 3.32 goals-against average (GAA), and a .888 save percentage (SV%). McIntyre recorded his first shutout of the season on Dec. 4 vs. Chicago, stopping all 28 shots faced. The 6-foot-2, 206 pound native of Grand Forks, ND, led Iowa in wins (19) and GAA (2.45) during the 2021-22 season. McIntyre holds career marks of 140-78-28 with a 2.55 GAA, a .910 SV% and 17 shutouts in 257 career AHL contests during eight seasons with Providence, Binghamton, Utica, Lehigh Valley, Tucson and Iowa (2015-22). He is 8-11 with a 2.79 GAA and a .895 SV% in 21 career Calder Cup Playoff contests.

McIntyre signed a one-year, two-way deal with the Minnesota Wild on January 4, 2022. He made his NHL debut in relief on Oct. 25, 2016 at Xcel Energy Center against the Wild and appeared in eight games (three starts) with the Boston Bruins in 2016-17, posting a record of 0-4-1 with a 3.97 GAA and a .858 SV%. McIntyre was selected by Boston in the sixth round (165th overall) of the 2010 NHL Draft. He wears sweater No. 31 with Minnesota.

