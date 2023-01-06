WBS Penguins January 6 Game Update
January 6, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins lost to the Charlotte Checkers, 4-2, on Friday night at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.
The game was called with 1:12 left in the third period when Penguins forward Filip Hållander was injured following a fall. Hållander was quickly attended to by the team's training staff and on-site medical personnel, and he was taken off the ice on a stretcher.
Updates on Hållander's condition will be provided when they are available.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 6, 2023
- Griffins Defeat Stars in Wire-to-Wire Victory - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Islanders Loose to Thunderbirds in Overtime - Bridgeport Islanders
- Belleville Sens Defeat Crunch in Shootout Thriller - Belleville Senators
- Monsters Beat Wolves 5-2 After Scoring Five Unanswered Goals - Cleveland Monsters
- San Diego Gulls Assign Gage Alexander to Tulsa - San Diego Gulls
- Wolf Pack Fall 3-2 in Shootout to Comets in Road Trip Opener - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Frk Finishes Isles' Comeback Hopes; T-Birds Win 4th Straight - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Penguins January 6 Game Update - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Wolves Defeated by Monsters 5-2 - Chicago Wolves
- Stars' Streak Snapped by Griffins in Grand Rapids - Texas Stars
- Checkers Score Four Straight to Sink Penguins - Charlotte Checkers
- Brink's First Pro Goal Sparks Phantoms' Comeback Win - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Crunch Fall to Senators, 3-2, in Shootout - Syracuse Crunch
- Comets Hunt Down Wolf Pack, Win 3-2 in Shootout - Utica Comets
- IceHogs Insider: Fundraiser for Russ Holden - Rockford IceHogs
- WBS Penguins January 6 Game Update - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- MEDIA ADVISORY - San Diego Gulls and San Diego Blood Bank to Hold Blood Drive Hosted by Palmar Health on Monday, January 9 - San Diego Gulls
- Firebirds in First Place in AHL Hockey Pacific Division - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Maniscalco, Addamo Returned to Wheeling - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Maniscalco, Addamo Returned to Wheeling - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Friday, January 6 vs. Lehigh Valley - Rochester Americans
- Minnesota Wild Recalls Goalie Zane McIntyre from Iowa - Iowa Wild
- Wolf Pack Open 2023 with Lone Visit to Utica - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Penguins Recall Goalie Tommy Nappier - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Bridgeport Islanders Battle Thunderbirds Tonight - Bridgeport Islanders
- Bears Loan Fortin to Stingrays, Release O'Neil from PTO - Hershey Bears
- Game #31 - Eagles at Roadrunners - Tucson Roadrunners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins Stories
- Penguins January 6 Game Update
- WBS Penguins January 6 Game Update
- Maniscalco, Addamo Returned to Wheeling
- Maniscalco, Addamo Returned to Wheeling
- Penguins Recall Goalie Tommy Nappier