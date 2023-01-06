San Diego Blanks Milwaukee, 5-0

The San Diego Gulls shut out the Milwaukee Admirals 5-0 today at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena, marking the second time in team history the Gulls recorded consecutive shutouts (last: Mar. 11-12, 2022) following the team's 3-0 win on Jan. 1 against the Henderson Silver Knights. Goaltender Lukas Dostal led the Gulls in net for both victories, becoming the first netminder in team history to record consecutive shutouts. In addition, Dostal's shutout sequence of 140:32 (Dec. 9, 2022 - present) is now the longest in the team's AHL history, passing John Gibson's streak of 137:13 (Oct. 21-30, 2015, spanning three games).

This is the first time the Gulls have left Milwaukee scoreless in their own building and the second time they have shut out the Admirals (last: Reto Berra, 37 saves in a 2-0 win on Mar. 16, 2018). San Diego improved its record to 10-23-0-0 overall and 7-10-0-0 on the road with the win.

Dostal remains the franchise's all-time leader with five shutouts in his American Hockey League career (also: 3-0 win on Jan. 1, 2023 at HSK, 7-0 win on Nov. 8, 2022 at HSK, 3-0 win on Mar. 11, 2022 at BAK and a 4-0 win on Feb. 26, 2022 at HSK). The Brno, Czech Republic native made 40 save in tonight's win, which is the second-most stops in a shutout in Gulls AHL history (46 saves, Reto Berra, 5-0 vs. SJ on Jan. 5, 2018). In addition, this is the second consecutive season Dostal recorded multiple shutouts (2021-22; 4-0 win on Feb. 26, 2022 at HSK and a 3-0 win on Mar. 11, 2022 at BAK).

Rocco Grimaldi posted a pair of assists - including one helper on the power play - in his ninth multi-point game of the season, registering 0-3=3 assists in back-to-back games and 1-6=7 points in his last six games. Grimaldi maintains San Diego's scoring lead with 12-20=32 points and tops the Gulls leaderboard with 7-9=16 power-play points.

Benoit Olivier-Groulx scored the third shorthanded goal of his career 37 seconds into the third period, tying for the third most shorthanded tallies among the team's AHL leaders and recording the Gulls' second shorthanded tally in their last three games. The center also has 1-1=2 points in his last two games.

Brayden Tracey scored on the power play, notching his eighth goal of the season at 18:28 of the third period for 3-4=7 points over his last six contests.

Nathan Beaulieu started the scoring with an unassisted goal for San Diego 6:35 into his Gulls debut, earning a goal in his first American Hockey League game since Dec. 7, 2014. The Anaheim Ducks assigned the defenseman to the Gulls on a Conditioning Loan on Jan. 5.

Glenn Gawdin scored his eighth goal of the season at 12:23 of the middle frame, registering 2-1=3 points over his last four contests, while Evan Weinger earned his third tally of the season.

Michael Del Zotto posted an assist for points in back-to-back games (1-1=2) and is averaging a point-per-game over his last four contests (2-2=4). Drew Helleson and Nikolas Brouillard also added assists in the effort.

The Gulls will close out their weekend series with the Milwaukee Admirals tomorrow, Jan. 7 at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena (4 p.m. PST).

POSTGAME QUOTES

SAN DIEGO GULLS

Head Coach Roy Sommer

On his highlight from the win over the Milwaukee Admirals

Probably the (Gulls center Glenn Gawdin) OZ (offensive zone) goal. Like, we did it again, kind of similar to the one we had in Vegas where we moved it around, moved it around and ended up scoring on it. We're starting to get some zone time in the offensive part of our game, which is good to see. And then again, what are you going to say, Dostal (Gulls goaltender Lukas Dostal) kept us in the first, because I didn't think we were very good. And then we found our legs in the second and the third.

On the team's ability to score to the glove side

I think they were just trying to get it to the net. I wish I could say it was (part of a scouting report). You look at the two top goalies probably in the league, battling it out tonight, and the better one won.

On the team's recent ability to score shorthanded goals

Almost every time you score a shorthanded goal you win the game. You look back and they're kind of back-breaking goals.

On the rematch against Milwaukee

They got rolling around in there a little bit in the d(efensive) zone. I think we can do a better job of killing plays, not allowing them to roll around like they were doing. I think the start - they're gonna be coming the first five, 10 minutes. We gotta be ready for that. If we can survive that, I like our chances.

Center Benoit-Olivier Groulx

On the team's recent offensive success

I think we're just starting to click right now. We have a lot of confidence right now by winning more games, and I think (having) Dos (Gulls goaltender Lukas Dostal) back, that helps a lot. Builds a lot of confidence. We're starting to click a lot, we're starting to build chemistry and it's showing in practice and in games. I think today was a big statement for us.

On the play of goaltender Lukas Dostal

I've been with this guy for three years now, and he's been like that for three years. I don't expect nothing less than this guy. We're probably taking it for granted a little bit - he's probably the best goalie in the league. We're really lucky to have him. When he's playing like that for us, it gives us a big confidence boost and a big chance to win some games.

On his shorthanded goal

I think we were due. Me and Rocco have been killing together for a while and we had a lot of chances throughout the season, so it was finally nice to get one tonight. Weings (Gulls forward Evan Weinger) is a great penalty killer. He's got a ton of speed, and he displayed that tonight. When he's skating like that, he's very dangerous on the P.K., so we need to keep going like that.

On tomorrow's rematch with Milwaukee

We need to be tighter defensively. Our sort-outs have been kind of difficult in the first and the second, and sometimes we're over back-checking a little bit, so I think if we clear that out, we're gonna give less shots at Dos (Gulls goaltender Lukas Dostal) and he's gonna be more fresh for us. I think if we do that and we keep playing the way we are playing offensively - by going three high, moving the puck, shooting on net - I think we're going to be just fine.

