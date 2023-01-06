Penguins Recall Goalie Tommy Nappier

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have recalled goaltender Tommy Nappier from their ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers.

Nappier was the Penguins goalie for each of their six games in the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs. The 24-year-old netminder from St. Louis, Missouri started the postseason with a 23-save shutout against the Hershey Bears and went on to have a 3.17 goals against average and .903 save percentage during the playoffs.

In 28 career regular-season games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Nappier has a 14-12-2 record, 3.00 goals against average, .890 save percentage and one shutout.

Nappier is 3-6-0 with Wheeling this season, posting a 3.83 goals against average and .862 save percentage in 11 games.

Nappier is in his third season of professional hockey after one of the most prolific goalie careers in Ohio State University men's hockey history. In 2018-19, he was named Big Ten Goalie of the Year. One year later, Nappier was voted the Buckeyes' Team MVP.

At the end of his four years at Ohio State, Nappier ranked third all-time in Buckeyes history with a .925 career save percentage, fourth in career shutouts (8) and fifth in career goals against average (2.31).

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is tonight, Friday, Jan. 6, against the Charlotte Checkers. Game time for the Penguins and Checkers is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

