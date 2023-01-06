Wolf Pack Open 2023 with Lone Visit to Utica

UTICA, NY - The Hartford Wolf Pack open a four-game road trip tonight that kicks off the team's 2023 schedule at the Adirondack Bank Center in Utica, New York against the Comets.

Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. and coverage is available on both AHLTV and Mixlr.

Tale of The Tape:

This is the first of just two meetings this season between the Wolf Pack and Comets, and Hartford's lone visit to Utica. The sides will meet one more time, facing off at the XL Center on Friday, February 3rd. The sides split a pair of meetings during the 2021-22 season, with the road team winning both.

The Comets took two points in the most recent affair, coming on March 28th, 2022, at the XL Center. Graeme Clarke struck just 1:44 into the contest, giving the Comets an early lead. Zac Jones would tie the contest at 13:59, sending the tilt to the second period with a 1-1 score. Ryan Schmelzer's powerplay goal put Utica ahead 2-1 at the 6:36 mark of the middle stanza, but Hartford would again draw even when Anthony Greco lit the lamp at 8:57. A.J. Greer gave the Comets their third lead of the night at 14:34, however, putting the visitors ahead for good.

The Comets outscored the Wolf Pack 4-1 in the third period to polish off the 7-3 victory, as Chase De Leo scored twice and Fabian Zetterlund and Clarke each tacked on goals.

The Wolf Pack did score a 2-1 victory in their last visit to Utica on January 8th, 2022. Alex Whelan's goal 6:44 into the second period put Hartford ahead 2-0 at the time, and would stand as the game-winning marker. Anthony Bitetto had Hartford's other goal, while Frederik Gauthier had the lone goal for the Comets.

Wolf Pack Outlook:

The Wolf Pack lost their second consecutive game on New Year's Eve, dropping an entertaining 2-1 shootout decision to the Springfield Thunderbirds at the XL Center. Will Bitten opened the scoring with his eleventh goal of the season 11:19 into the game, but the T-Birds were unsuccessful in beating Louis Domingue again during play.

Matthew Robertson fired a shot off the goal post and by Joel Hofer 8:07 into the second period, scoring his third goal of the year to tie the game 1-1 and eventually force overtime. The extra period would not solve anything, despite a Thunderbirds powerplay. For the second time this season, the 'I-91 Rivalry' required a shootout.

This time, however, the T-Birds would prevail. Rookie Jake Neighbours scored the shootout's lone goal in the bottom half of the third round, giving his team the second point to end 2022.

Turner Elson, who is slated to play in his 500th career AHL game tonight, leads the Wolf Pack in points with 17 (6 g, 11 a). Will Cuylle and Ryan Carpenter, meanwhile, lead the club in goals with eight each.

On Thursday, the Wolf Pack loaned forward Ryan Lohin to the ECHL's Jacksonville Icemen. The parent New York Rangers, meanwhile, recalled forward Gustav Rydahl from the Wolf Pack.

Comets Outlook:

The Comets suffered a 5-4 setback in overtime on Tuesday night in Toronto against the Marlies. Former Wolf Pack forward Mason Geertsen scored his first goal as a Comet 7:01 into the game, giving Utica a lead they'd carry into the second period. Each team would score twice in that middle stanza, with Bobby McMann and Alex Steeves scoring for the Marlies and Clarke and Andreas Johnsson getting on the scoresheet for the Comets.

Zach Senyshyn extended the Comets lead to 4-2 6:14 into the final frame, but the Marlies would strike twice in the final six minutes to force overtime. Filip Kral scored at 14:44 to make it a 4-3 contest, while Logan Shaw scored at 19:11 to force overtime. In overtime, Adam Gaudette would pot his 13th goal just 73 seconds in to send the Marlies home with two points.

Clarke leads the Comets in points with 26 (11 g, 15 a) on the season. Nolan Foote, meanwhile, leads the Comets in goals with 13 on the campaign.

On Thursday, the parent New Jersey Devils assigned forward Tyce Thompson to the Comets, while recalling goaltender Akira Schmid. Goaltender Isaac Poulter, meanwhile, was recalled from loan to ECHL Adirondack.

Game Information:

WATCH: AHLTV

LISTEN: Mixlr

Play-by-play voice of the Wolf Pack Alex Thomas will have 'Wolf Pack Pregame' starting live at 6:45 p.m. on both AHLTV and Mixlr. To listen to Alex's call, click the 'away audio' button when selecting tonight's contest.

The Wolf Pack's road trip continues tomorrow night when they visit the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. Puck drop is set for 6:05 p.m. The Pack is back at the XL Center on Saturday, January 14th, when they host the Providence Bruins at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

