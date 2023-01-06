Penguins January 6 Game Update

January 6, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins lost to the Charlotte Checkers, 4-2, on Friday night at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

The game was called with 1:12 left in the third period when Penguins forward Filip Hållander was injured following a fall. Hållander was quickly attended to by the team's training staff and on-site medical personnel, and he was taken off the ice on a stretcher.

Updates on Hållander's condition will be provided when they are available.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 6, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.