Bears Loan Fortin to Stingrays, Release O'Neil from PTO

January 6, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears announced today that forward Alex Fortin has been loaned to the club's ECHL affiliate, the South Carolina Stingrays. Additionally, the Bears have released forward Kevin O'Neil from his professional tryout. O'Neil will return to the Stingrays.

Fortin, 25, appeared in one game with Hershey, making his debut with the team on Dec. 27 at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. He has scored 17 points (7g, 10a) over 19 games with South Carolina this season. The forward has played 202 career AHL games with Rockford, Colorado, Laval, and Hershey, notching 62 points (22g, 40a).

O'Neil, 24, skated in two games with Hershey, tallying his first career AHL goal on Dec. 31 versus Providence. He's played in 21 games with South Carolina so far this season, posting 21 points (9g, 12a).

Hershey continues the 2022-23 season, presented by Penn State Health, when the Chocolate and White welcome the Charlotte Checkers to GIANT Center for Toyota Trucker Hat Night (featuring a Toyota Trucker Hat giveaway for the first 5,000 fans in attendance) on Saturday, Jan. 7 at 7 p.m. Purchase tickets for the game.

