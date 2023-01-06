Eagles Snap Slide With 2-1 Victory Over Roadrunners

TUCSON, AZ. - Colorado forward Cal Burke netted a shorthanded goal early in the first period, while fellow forward Oskar Olausson buried the game-winner late in the third to give the Eagles a 2-1 win over the Tucson Roadrunners on Friday. The victory also brings to an end a season-long, three-game losing streak for Colorado. Goaltender Justus Annunen earned his 10th win of the season, turning aside 23 of the 24 shots he faced.

A Tucson power play would lead to the game's first goal, but it would be the Eagles who would find the back of the net. Burke created a turnover at his own blue line, sending him racing down the right-wing boards before burying a wrister from the circle to give Colorado a 1-0 edge just 5:43 into the contest. The Eagles would go on to kill one additional Roadrunners' power play in the period and carried their 1-0 advantage into the first intermission.

Tucson would strike back in the second period when forward Ryan McGregor fielded a pass at the top of the crease and steered the puck past Anunnen, tying the game at 1-1 at the 4:17 mark of the middle frame. The Roadrunners would flip the script in the second stanza, outshooting the Eagles 12-6, as the two teams headed to the second intermission still deadlocked at 1-1.

Colorado would jump back on top when Olausson capped off a 3-on-2 rush with a wrister from the left-wing circle that would beat Tucson goalie Ivan Prosvetov and give the Eagles a 2-1 lead at the 13:03 mark of the third period.

Tucson would pull Prosvetov in favor of the extra attacker in the final minute of the contest, but Annunen would not cede an equalizer, as Colorado held on for the 2-1 win. The Eagles outshot the Roadrunners 27-24, as Colorado finished the night 0-for-4 on the power play and a perfect 5-for-5 on the penalty kill.

