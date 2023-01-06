Monsters Beat Wolves 5-2 After Scoring Five Unanswered Goals

CHICAGO - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Chicago Wolves 5-2 on Friday night at Allstate Arena. With the win, the Monsters are now 13-14-1-2 and are currently in seventh place in the AHL's North Division standings.

The Wolves controlled the opening frame with goals from Jack Drury at 12:10 and Nathan Sucese at 13:46 sending the Monsters to the first intermission trailing 2-0. Brett Gallant got the offense rolling with a marker at 9:14 off feeds from Tyler Angle and Owen Sillinger followed quickly by Erik Bradford's first goal as a Monster at 9:28 assisted by Robbie Payne to tie the game. Cole Fonstad converted on the power play at 12:05 with helpers from Josh Dunne and Justin Richards giving Cleveland a 3-2 lead heading into the final intermission. Payne scored a tally on the man advantage at 6:39 of the third period with helpers from Trey Fix-Wolansky and Jake Christiansen pushing the Monsters lead to 4-2. Fix-Wolansky added an empty-net insurance goal at 18:09 assisted by Cole Clayton securing the 5-2 win for Cleveland.

Cleveland's Jet Greaves made 28 saves for the win while Chicago's Zachary Sawchenko stopped 25 shots in defeat.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 0 3 2 - - 5

CHI 2 0 0 - - 2

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 30 2/5 4/4 8 min / 4 inf

CHI 30 0/4 3/5 10 min / 5 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Greaves W 28 2 6-6-2

CHI Sawchenko L 25 4 8-10-1

Cleveland Record: 13-14-1-2, 7th North Division

Chicago Record: 11-16-3-1, 7th Central Division

