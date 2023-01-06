Monsters Beat Wolves 5-2 After Scoring Five Unanswered Goals
January 6, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CHICAGO - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Chicago Wolves 5-2 on Friday night at Allstate Arena. With the win, the Monsters are now 13-14-1-2 and are currently in seventh place in the AHL's North Division standings.
The Wolves controlled the opening frame with goals from Jack Drury at 12:10 and Nathan Sucese at 13:46 sending the Monsters to the first intermission trailing 2-0. Brett Gallant got the offense rolling with a marker at 9:14 off feeds from Tyler Angle and Owen Sillinger followed quickly by Erik Bradford's first goal as a Monster at 9:28 assisted by Robbie Payne to tie the game. Cole Fonstad converted on the power play at 12:05 with helpers from Josh Dunne and Justin Richards giving Cleveland a 3-2 lead heading into the final intermission. Payne scored a tally on the man advantage at 6:39 of the third period with helpers from Trey Fix-Wolansky and Jake Christiansen pushing the Monsters lead to 4-2. Fix-Wolansky added an empty-net insurance goal at 18:09 assisted by Cole Clayton securing the 5-2 win for Cleveland.
Cleveland's Jet Greaves made 28 saves for the win while Chicago's Zachary Sawchenko stopped 25 shots in defeat.
The Monsters have a rematch against the Chicago Wolves on Saturday, January 7, with an 8:00 p.m. puck drop at Allstate Arena. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final
CLE 0 3 2 - - 5
CHI 2 0 0 - - 2
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM
CLE 30 2/5 4/4 8 min / 4 inf
CHI 30 0/4 3/5 10 min / 5 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record
CLE Greaves W 28 2 6-6-2
CHI Sawchenko L 25 4 8-10-1
Cleveland Record: 13-14-1-2, 7th North Division
Chicago Record: 11-16-3-1, 7th Central Division
