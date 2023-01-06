Checkers Score Four Straight to Sink Penguins

The Checkers righted the ship in their rematch with the Penguins Friday, picking up a decisive 4-2 victory on the road.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton looked to be in control early, securing a 2-0 lead heading into the final few minutes of the opening frame, but a late strike from Grigori Denisenko narrowed the gap going into the first intermission and gave the visitors a spark.

The Checkers turned that spark into a flurry of goals to begin the second, starting with Denisenko netting another off a seeing-eye snipe. Riley Nash redirected a Denisenko wrister in minutes later, then Santtu Kinnunen got in on the action with a point blast 54 ticks after that to give Charlotte a two-goal lead of its own.

That avalanche of three goals over the span of less than four minutes proved to be plenty for the visitors. Mack Guzda settled in and collected 20 saves across the contest, helping the Checkers keep any of the Penguins' comeback hopes at bay and coast on to a big win.

NOTES

Grigori Denisenko recorded his second three-point game in his last four games ... Mack Guzda picked up his third straight win ... Santtu Kinnunen has goals in back-to-back games and points in three straight games ... Johnny Ludvig, Henry Bowlby and Riley Nash all picked up points for their second straight game ... The seven power plays were the second most for Charlotte this season ... This was the third time in the last four games that the Checkers have scored three goals in a single period ... The game was ended with 1:12 remaining on the clock after Penguins forward Filip Hallander was taken off the ice on a stretcher following an injury ... Dennis Cesana, Logan Hutsko, Justin Sourdif, Tag Bertuzzi, Serron Noel and J-F Berube were the scratches.

