Crunch Fall to Senators, 3-2, in Shootout

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch came back to force overtime, but eventually fell to the Belleville Senators, 3-2, in a shootout tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena.

The loss moves the Crunch to 13-11-2-3 on the season and 2-1-0-1 in the six-game season series against the Senators.

Crunch goaltender Max Lagace stopped 30-of-32 shots and went 0-for-2 in the shootout, while Mads Sogaard turned aside 24-of-26 shots and both Crunch skaters in the shootout.

Syracuse was successful on 1-of-4 power play opportunities and shut down 6-of-7 Belleville man-advantages.

Belleville was first on the board with a power-play goal 8:31 into the game. Ridly Greig's shot from the left circle was blocked but Angus Crookshank was there to sweep in the rebound.

The Crunch evened the score with a shorthanded goal late in the second period. Phil Myers skated in and beat Sogaard with a close-range shot from the bottom of the right circle.

Just 29 seconds into the final frame, the Senators regained their lead. Cole Cassels centered the puck for Scott Sabourin to net it top shelf. Syracuse knotted the score for the second time off some quick passing at the 11:09 mark. Darren Raddysh started the play at the point when he sent the puck down to Gemel Smith at the goal line. Smith immediately fed Shawn Element in the slot for a power-play tally.

The teams remained tied through the rest of regulation and the overtime period resulting in a shootout. Viktor Lodin and Egor Sokolov both scored in the first two rounds to take the win for the Senators.

The Crunch host the Rochester Americans tomorrow night.

Crunchables: The Crunch have scored two shorthanded goals this season. Daniel Walcott scored the first on Nov. 7 against Rochester...The Crunch are 1-3 in shootouts this season.

