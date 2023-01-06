Comets Hunt Down Wolf Pack, Win 3-2 in Shootout
January 6, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release
Utica, N.Y.- The Comets stepped onto the ice at home with a season high eight game point streak going. As they battled the Atlantic Divisions Hartford Wolf Pack, despite being down by two goals, the team managed to climb back and win the game in the shootout bringing their point streak to nine games in front of a sold out crowd and the Adirondack Bank Center. The team won the first of three straight games for the weekend.
In the opening period of play, the Wolf Pack used their first power-play of the game to strike after the puck deflected off Ryan Carpenter at 12:18 and just by Comets goal Nico Daws to give the Wolf Pack a 1-0. It was the only goal of the first period despite the Comets attempt at a goal on a five-on-three powerplay for just over one minute.
In the middle frame Hartford added to their lead and it was defenseman Brandon Scanlin who wristed a shot that slid passed Daws at 3:22 giving his team a 2-0 advantage.
The Comets leading scorer, Graeme Clarke, tied the contest in the third period after a faceoff win by Nolan Stevens. Clarke found the puck off the draw and shot it off Hartford goalie Louie Domingue and into the net at 6:50. It was Clarke's 12th goal of the season for a team leading 27th point. Regulation ended with a 2-2 game and so the teams headed to overtime.
In the extra session, neither team managed to score so the game went to a shootout where the only goal scorer was Clarke in the second round. With that goal and a save from Daws in the third round, the Comets took two points and continued their team point streak.
The Comets are back on the ice tomorrow night as they head to Springfield to battle the Thunderbirds before taking on the Providence Bruins on Sunday afternoon. The Comets return to the Adirondack Bank Center at 7:00 PM on Wednesday night to play the Cleveland Monsters, a North Division rival.
