Meyers Walks off Akron After Errors Aid Erie

August 14, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Erie SeaWolves News Release







The SeaWolves (62-45) came back to walk off Akron (63-47) 4-3.

Akron scored quickly in the first inning against Erie starter Wilkel Hernandez. After a single and a walk, Aaron Bracho crushed a one-out, three-run homer.

Hernandez could not retire another batter. He lasted a third of an inning and allowed three runs on two hits and two walks.

Erie's bullpen was nearly perfect the rest of the way. Matt Seelinger, Tyler Owens, Eric Silva, RJ Petit, and Tim Naughton combined to throw 8.2 scoreless innings. They allowed just two hits and two walks as a unit while striking out 11.

Akron's starter Aaron Davenport stymied Erie through 5.1 scoreless frames, who struck out seven.

Against Bradley Hanner, Erie mounted a game-tying rally in the seventh. After Trei Cruz singled to lead off the inning, Luis Santana reached on a fielding error by third baseman Dayan Frias. A one-out walk to Ben Malgeri loaded the bases before Austin Murr also walked to force home Cruz, making it 3-1. Jack Leftwich replaced Hanner and nearly escaped the jam. However, with two out, Hao-Yu Lee reached on Yordys Valdes' throwing error, which scored both Santana and Malgeri to tie the game.

In the ninth, Erie got the leadoff man on against Lenny Torres Jr. when Murr walked for a third time in the game. Murr was on second base with two outs. Akron intentionally walked Gage Workman to pitch to Chris Meyers, who ripped an RBI single to win the game for the SeaWolves.

Naughton (6-0) tossed a perfect ninth to earn the win over Torres Jr. (1-3).

Erie can extend their winning streak to four games on Thursday when Carlos Peña takes on Trenton Denholm at 6:05 p.m.

