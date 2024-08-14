August 14, 2024 Sea Dogs Game Notes

SEA DOGS SWEEP 'PONIES IN TWIN BILL The Portland Sea Dogs swept the twin bill against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies taking game one 5-2 in extras before taking game two, 4-2. Drew Ehrhard finished a double shy of the cycle with three RBI in game one while Brendan Cellucci notched a new career-high 4.0 scoreless innings in relief. Jhostnyxon Garcia collected his first Double-A hit in debut in game one. Theo Denlinger earned his third win while Christopher Troye earned his first save in game two. In game one, Portland struck first after a sacrifice fly to left field from Alex Binelas brought in Nathan Hickey to put Portland up 1-0. Binghamton tied the game in the bottom of the third with an RBI groundout from Matt Rudick before taking a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the fourth after an RBI double from Rowdey Jordan. Drew Ehrhard tied the game with a solo homer (2) in the top of the seventh to force extras. In the top of the ninth, Nathan Hickey doubled (1) to score one before Ehrhard's first career triple drove in two to extend a 5-2 lead and seal the extra-inning win in game one of the twin bill. In game two, Portland took 1-0 lead in the top of the first after a sacrifice fly from Garcia. Corey Rosier roped an RBI double (2) in the top of the third to double the 2-0 lead. In the top of the fifth inning, Luis Ravelo recorded an RBI groundout to score Alex Binelas and extend a three-run lead. Rosier extended a 4-0 lead in the top of the seventh with an RBI single to drive in Elih Marrero. Binghamton avoided the shutout after an RBI single from Stanley Consuegra. A wild pitch would score another run but Portland held on, 4-2.

BIG THREE ONTO BIG THINGS The top three prospect in Boston's system in Marcelo Mayer (1), Roman Anthony (2), and Kyle Teel (3) were all three promoted to Triple-A Worcester prior to this series. Mayer appeared in 77 games with Portland this season where he led the EL in average (.307) and doubles (28). Mayer also played 43 games with Double-A Portland in 2023 prior to a season-ending injury. Roman Anthony appeared in 84 games this season where he hit .269 while leading the team in homers this season (15) and ranking third in stolen bases (16). Kyle Teel appeared in 84 games where he hit .298 which ranked second best in the EL while tying for fourth with most RBI in the league (60). Teel's 11 homers tied second most this season. Both Anthony and Teel also played 10 games in Portland in 2023 prior to headlining this season's Opening Day roster.

CAN'T COOL DOWN KRISTIAN CAMPBELL Portland Sea Dogs' infielder Kristian Campbell has been named the Eastern League Player of the Week for the week of August 5-11. The 22-year-old hit .444 (8-for-18) in five games last week with three home runs and five RBI. He led the league with six walks and five stolen bases. His .600 On base percentage and .944 Slugging Percentage ranked second in the league. In 49 games with the Sea Dogs, Campbell is hitting .380 with 16 doubles, seven home runs, 32 RBI, and 17 stolen bases. He has a .484 OBP, .592 Slugging Percentage, and 1.076 OPS. This marks the second time this season that Campbell has earned Eastern League Player of the Week honors, previously earning the accolade for the week of June 10-16. Campbell has also previously been named the Eastern League Player of the Month for June and the South Atlantic League Player of the Month for May.

MICKEY MAKES HIS DEBUT Former Sea Dog, Mickey Gasper, made his big league debut Monday night with the Boston Red Sox in the 10th inning against the Texas Rangers at Fenway Park. Gasper worked a walk in a game where the Red Sox went on to walk-it-off 5-4 over Texas. Gasper began the season with Portland after being acquired by the New York Yankees in the minor league phase of the Rule 5 Draft this off season. Gasper appeared in 44 games with Portland where he hit .282 with 13 doubles, four homers, 22 RBI, 26 walks, and notched three stolen bases prior to a promotion to Triple-A Worcester on June 4th. With Triple-A, Gasper hit .401 across 40 games prior to his call-up. The Merrimack, New Hampshire native is the first former Sea Dog to make an MLB debut this season.

CLOSING THINGS OUT Felix Cepeda leads the Eastern League in saves with 13. He has recorded a save in 13 of his 17 save opportunities. This season he has tossed 39.0 innings allowing 23 earned runs on 42 hits while walking 18 and striking out 33.

A LOOK AT THE RANKINGS Baseball America recently updated their Top 30 Rankings and even more Sea Dogs are now included in the list. Kristian Campbell has leaped to number five in the rankings while Luis Perales is ranked as the top pitching prospect for Boston and number eight prospect overall. Pitchers David Sandlin (#11), Wikelman Gonzalez (#16) and Hunter Dobbins (#21) are also included in the list while Blaze Jordan (#22) and Connelly Early (#28) round out the top 30.

WHERE DO WE STAND Portland currently sits atop the Northeast Division of the Eastern League, 4.0 games ahead of the second-place Hartford Yard Goats. The Somerset Patriots sit in third, 5.0 games back while Binghamton is in fourth, 6.0 games back after a pair of losses last night. Reading and New Hampshire sit in the final two spots, 11.5 and 13.0 games back, respectively.

THIS DATE IN SEA DOGS HISTORY August 14, 1999 - Chris Norton belted his franchise record 33rd home run of the season, topping Kevin Millar's two-year-old franchise record, in a Sea Dogs loss to Akron. Norton's home run was also the franchise's 700th.

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP Hunter Dobbins will have the start in what will be his 20th start of the season. Dobbins last pitched Dobbins last pitched on August 8th against the Altoona Curve where he tossed 4.1 innings allowing two runs on eight hits while walking two and striking out five. Dobbins has faced Binghamton twice this season where he owns a 1-1 record and 2.45 ERA across two starts.

