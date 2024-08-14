Binghamton Falls to Portland in Eleven Innings on Wednesday

August 14, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (21-19, 56-51) fell to the Portland Sea Dogs, 6-4, in 11 innings on Wednesday night at Mirabito Stadium. The Sea Dogs have won each of the first three games in this series.

Portland (28-12, 64-45) came-from-behind to tie the game in its final turn at-bat and win the game in extra innings for the second time this series.

Binghamton grabbed a 2-0 lead in the seventh inning on Wyatt Young's two-run single.

With Binghamton ahead 2-0 in the top of the ninth, Portland tied the game on an RBI double from Nathan Hickey and an RBI fielder's choice from Drew Erhard against Cam Robinson.

In the 10th inning, Kristian Campbell ripped a two-run home run off Robinson that put Portland ahead 4-2. Binghamton tied the game in the bottom of the 10th inning on Young's RBI single and Jeremiah Jackson's RBI groundout against Zach Bryant (3-1).

With the game tied 4-4 in the 11th inning, Alex Binelas hit a leadoff RBI triple and Elih Marrero followed with a sacrifice fly that put the Sea Dogs up 6-4 against Daniel Juarez (2-3). Robert Kwiatkowski earned the save, as he induced three groundouts in the bottom of the 11th inning.

Nolan McLean and Hunter Dobbins started the game and went toe-to-toe. McLean allowed just two hits over 5.1 scoreless frames in what was his best Double-A start to date for Binghamton. McLean struck out three batters and walked two. Dobbins allowed just two hits and spun six scoreless frames with three strikeouts, while issuing one walk.

The Rumble Ponies continue their seven-game series against the Portland Sea Dogs (Double-A, Boston Red Sox) on Thursday at Mirabito Stadium. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM and MiLB.TV.

Postgame Notes: Young tied his professional career high and set a season high with three runs batted in...Young also recorded his 17th multi-hit game...Young extended his on-base streak to 11 games...McLean allowed a leadoff single and hit the following batter in the third inning, but got out of the two-on no-out jam by inducing a 4-6-3 double play and a 6-3 groundout on back-to-back pitches...Carlos Guzman struck out four batters over 2.2 hitless and scoreless innings in relief.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from August 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.