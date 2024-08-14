Senators Use Solid Pitching, Morales' Big Day to Top Richmond

August 14, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

The Harrisburg Senators defeated the Richmond Flying Squirrels 4-1 Wednesday afternoon at FNB Field. Richmond scored first with a run in the 3rd inning but that was all they managed against Sens pitching while the Senators scored four unanswered runs to earn the 4-1 win.

THE BIG PLAY

With runners on second and third base in the 7th inning, Yohandy Morales hit a two-run single to provide the Senators some insurance and extend the lead to 4-1.

FILIBUSTERS

Yohandy Morales went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs... Andry Lara allowed one run on two hits in six innings to earn the win... Garvin Alston threw two perfect innings and Jack Sinclair threw a perfect inning in relief; Alston earned his seventh hold and Sinclair earned his third save... Senators pitching combined to retire 16 consecutive batters to end the game... Daylen Lile went 2-for-3 with a leadoff triple and run scored... J.T. Arruda went 2-for-3 with a run scored; Arruda has hit in five straight games and has reached base in 11 straight.

ON THE DOCKET

The Senators and Richmond Flying Squirrels play game three of their six-game series Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at FNB Field. The game can be heard on ESPN 1400am, 96.5 FM & 95.3 FM beginning at 6:15 p.m.

