Oat Milkers Skim Past Fisher Cats on Wednesday 5-4

August 14, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

(Reading, PA) - The Fightin Phils (17-24; 48-61) won against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (13-24, 43-63) on Wednesday night.

New Hampshire struck first in the top of the first off of Reading starter, Braeden Faustnaught, who made his Double-A debut. With a runner on third, Alex De Jesus singled home Dasan Brown.

The Fightin Phils, who played as the Malmo Oat Milkers on Wednesday, took a 4-1 lead in the bottom of the third. Carson Taylor started the come-from-behind rally with an RBI single. He reached second base thanks to a fielding error by left-fielder Yohendrick Pinango. Caleb Ricketts walked with the bases loaded to drive in another run. Trevor Schwecke followed with a two-run RBI double, his 15th double of the season.

The Fisher Cats tied the game in the top of the sixth, scoring three runs in the frame. Charles McAdoo hit a two-run home run, his seventh of the season. Another run crossed the plate on a double-play ball, and Pinango scored.

In his Double-A debut, left-hander Fausnaught tossed five innings, allowing one run on five hits, walking none, and striking out five.

The Fightins retook the lead in the bottom of the seventh. Robert Moore and Gabriel Rincones Jr. started the inning with back-to-back singles. Carson Taylor reached base safely on a fielder's choice, and a throwing error by Alex De Jesus allowed a run to score. Reading took a 5-4 lead.

Konnor Ash earned the win (1-4) and Andrew Schultz took the save (5). Ryan Jennings suffered the loss (0-1).

