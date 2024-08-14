Datres and Fulford Combine for Six Hits & 5 RBI in Yard Goats' Loss

August 14, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







Hartford CT - The Hartford Yard Goats dropped game two of their six-game series against the New York Yankees affiliate, Somerset Patriots, by a score of 9-5 on Wednesday night in front of a sellout crowd at Dunkin' Park. Rafael Flores hit two home runs for the Patriots on Wednesday night, one in the first and the other in the sixth. Blake Adams made his Yard Goats debut today and recorded eight strikeouts in his first appearance. Yard Goats shortstop Nic Kent continued his hitting streak extending it to 10 games when he singled in the second inning. Kyle Datres and Braxton Fulford each went 3-4 at the plate combining for six hits and all five RBI.

In the first inning, the Patriots opened up the scoring when Rafael Flores hit a two-run homer to deep left field off Yard Goats starter Blake Adams to make it a 2-0 ballgame.

Later in the first inning, Yard Goats first baseman Kyle Datres hit a two-run homer to center field off Patriots starter Bailey Dees to tie the game at 2-2.

In the third inning, Jared Wegner doubled on a line drive to right field that scored Tyler Hardman and Elijah Dunham. The next batter Anthony Seigler hit a towering two-run home run to the upper deck in right field to make it a 6-2 ballgame.

Later in the third inning, Braxton Fulford hit a two-RBI double to left field that scored Warming Bernabel from second and Kyle Datres from first to cut the Patriots lead to 6-4.

In the fifth inning, Patriots left fielder Jared Wegner cranked a solo home run to deep left field to pad the lead and make it a 7-4 ballgame. In the bottom frame of the fifth inning, Braxton Fulford hit a single into left field that brought home Warming Bernabel from third to make the score 7-5.

In the sixth inning, Rafael Flores hit his second home run of the day, a solo shot to deep left-center field to bring the score to 8-5. Following a Jared Wegner walk, Anthony Seigler continued his big night with an RBI double that scored Wegner from first to make it a 9-5 ballgame.

The Yard Goats will continue the series against the New York Yankees affiliate, Somerset Patriots on Thursday night August 15th (7:10), at Dunkin' Park. It's Country Night!! The game will be streamed live on MiLB.tv and broadcast on the free Audacy app.

WP: Sauer (1-0)

LP: Adams (0-1)

Time: 2:54

