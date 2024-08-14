Campbell Crushes Homer in Eleven-Inning Comeback Win

Binghamton, New York- The Portland Sea Dogs (28-12, 64-45) rally to score six runs in the final three frames to defeat the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (21-19, 56-51) 6-4 in 11 innings.

Hunter Dobbins spun 6.0 shuotut innings allowing just two hits while walking one and striking out three. Allan Castro collected his first Double-A hit while Kristian Campbell crushed his eighth homer with Portland.

A pitcher's duel kept the scoring silent on either side up until the bottom of the seventh. Binghamton broke the silence first with a two-run single from Wyatt Young to take a 2-0 lead.

Nathan Hickey put Portland on the board and cut the Binghamton lead in half with an RBI double (2) in the top of the ninth inning. Drew Ehrhard reached on a fielder's choice allowing the tying run to score and kick start a brand new ballgame.

Tied through nine, Portland played into extras for the second night in a row. Campbell crushed a go-ahead two-run bomb in the top of the 10th inning to propel a 4-2 Portland lead.

Young put Binghamton within one run in the bottom of the tenth inning after an RBI single. An RBI groundout from Jeremiah Jackson scored the tying run and took it to the 11th.

Alex Binelas smoked his fifth triple in the top of the 11th to score the ghost runner in Ehrhard and put Portland back on top, 5-4. A sacrifice fly from Elih Marrero brought him home to complete the scoring and the comeback, 6-4.

RHP Zach Bryant (3-1, 5.40 ERA) earned the win after pitching 1.2 innings allowing two runs (1 ER) on one hit while walking two and striking out two. Robert Kwiatkowski (4) earned the save pitching 1.0 perfect inning. LHP Daniel Suarez (2-3, 5.04 ERA) was issued the loss after pitching 1.0 inning allowing two runs (1 ER) on one hit while striking out one.

The Sea Dogs return to Mirabito Stadium tomorrow, August 15th for game four against the Binghamton RumblePonies. Game four is slated for 6:35pm. Portland will send RHP Caleb Bolden (0-0, 4.14 ERA) to the mound while Binghamton will give the ball to RHP Jordan Geber (3-2, 2.84 ERA).

