Erie Walks off Akron 4-3

August 14, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Aaron Davenport fans seven but the Erie SeaWolves rallied from a three-run deficit and walked off the Akron RubberDucks 4-3 on Wednesday night at UPMC Park.

Turning Point

After tying the game in the seventh, Erie looked to walk it off in the ninth. Chris Meyers lined a two-out single into center to score Austin Murr from second and give Erie the 4-3 win.

Mound Presence

Davenport was lights out for Akron in his start. The right-hander scattered three hits and did not allow multiple base runners in the same inning on his way to five and a third scoreless while striking out seven. Bradley Hanner allowed three unearned runs over an inning pitched. Jack Leftwich struck out three over an inning and two-thirds. Lenny Torres Jr. struck out two and allowed a run in the ninth.

Duck Tales

Akron's offense got on the board quickly to open the game. Cooper Ingle worked a walk before advancing to third on Kahlil Watson's single. Aaron Bracho lined a three-run home run over the wall in right to put the RubberDucks ahead 3-0.

Notebook

Davenport has struck out 23 SeaWolves over four starts against Erie this season (21 innings)...Bracho has five home runs against the SeaWolves in 27 games played the last two seasons...Game Time: 3:04...Attendance: 2,575.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will continue their series against the Erie SeaWolves at UPMC Park on Thursday, August 15 at 6:05 p.m. Right-hander Trenton Denholm (0-1, 12.60 ERA) will make his second start for Akron against Erie left-hander Carlos Pena (6-5, 3.87 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for all RubberDucks home games, are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

