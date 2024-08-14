Flores' Two Homers, Seigler's Three RBI Fend Off Yard Goats

Somerset Patriots' Rafael Flores on game night

The Somerset Patriots bested the Hartford Yard Goats 9-5 on Wednesday night backed by a 15-hit, four homer offensive explosion in game two of a six-game series at Dunkin' Donuts Park in Hartford, CT. The Patriots have homered in 13 of their last 14 games and 21 times over their last 14 contests. Somerset's nine runs are its most in a game since the start of August, and their 15 hits are their most since 7/13 @ERI. Somerset's four homers are their most since 6/25 @RIC, the first game of the second half.

RHP Bailey Dees (4 IP, 4 R, 6 H, 2 BB, 3 K) did not factor into a decision in his 22nd start of the season. Dees ranks among Eastern League leaders with 113 K (5th), 111 IP (7th), and .232 AVG (3rd).

RHP Lou Trivino (1 IP, 1 R, 3 H, 0 BB, 1 K) threw 20 pitches in the first appearance of his MLB rehab assignment.

C Jose Trevino (2-for-5, R) had a pair of singles and played seven innings at catcher in the third game of his MLB rehab assignment.

1B Rafael Flores (3-for-4, 3 RBI, 2 HR, 2 R, BB) recorded his first career multi-homer game. Since the start of the second half (6/25) when Flores joined the Patriots, his 11 HR and 80 TB lead the Eastern League, while his 19 XBH are 2nd. Over his last 12 games, Flores is batting .372/.426/.907 with 6 HR, 10 RBI, and 9 R. Flores has 8 HR, 14 RBI, and 13 XBH over his last 18 games. Flores is the fifth Patriot with a multi-homer game this season. The Yankees No. 30 prospect recorded his 26th total multi-hit game this season and 6th 3+ hit game.

2B Anthony Seigler (3-for-5, HR, 3 RBI, R, 2B) fell a triple shy of the cycle, clubbing a two-run homer in the 3rd Seigler's 10 HR this season mark a new career high. Seigler's three hits matched his career high, while his three RBI matched his season high. Seigler has 3 HR, 5 RBI, and 8 R over his last 11 games.

LF Jared Wegner (2-for-4, HR, 2 RBI, 3 R, 2B, BB) clubbed a solo homer in the 5th inning as part of a two-hit, two-RBI day. Wegner scored a career-high three runs. Wednesday marked Wegner's tenth multi-hit game this season and first since 7/4. Wegner recorded multiple XBH in a game for the first time this season. Wegner snapped a career-long 34 game homerless drought.

