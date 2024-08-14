Curve Bats Quiet in Wednesday Night Defeat

CURVE, Pa. - Curve pitchers couldn't overcome a season-high 12 walks in Wednesday's 6-1 loss to the Bowie Baysox at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

Anthony Solometo tossed his longest outing with the Curve since April 7 but was charged with the loss in 3.2 innings. Solometo worked around a pair of walks and a hit batsman in the first and set down six straight hitters across the second and third. Solometo hit his hard pitch limit in the fourth inning after a pair of walks and a single. Bowie's Reed Trimble drove in three runs with a double off J.C. Flowers to take a 3-0 lead for Bowie.

Out of the bullpen, Emmanuel Chapman turned in the team's best performance, tossing three hitless innings of relief with four strikeouts. In his last 14 outings, Chapman has recorded a 1.78 ERA in 35.1 innings pitched with 39 strikeouts. Jaden Woods was charged for two runs in relief in the eighth and ninth inning.

The lone run of the day for Altoona came in the fifth inning, when Mike Jarvis reached on a walk, advanced to third on a throwing error by Collin Burns and scored on a passed ball. Altoona's bats managed five hits and stranded seven on-base in the defeat. Kervin Pichardo extended his on-base streak to 16 games with two hits for the Curve.

Altoona continues their six-game series with the Bowie Baysox, Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, on Thursday night at 6:00 p.m. LHP Nick Dombkowski is slated to start for the Curve and RHP Carlos Tavera will go for the Baysox.

