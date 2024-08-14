Cumming Strikes out 11 in Squirrels Loss

August 14, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Dylan Cumming set a career high with 11 strikeouts but the Richmond Flying Squirrels fell to the Harrisburg Senators, 4-1, on Wednesday afternoon at FNB Field.

The Flying Squirrels (51-59, 17-24) were held to two hits by the Senators (52-58, 14-27), who faced just two over the minimum batters in the game.

Cumming (Loss, 1-6) became the 12th pitcher in Flying Squirrels history to reach 11 strikeouts in a single game and the first since 2022. Eleven-of-his-13 outs recorded in the game came on punchouts.

Luis Toribio brought in the Flying Squirrels' only run with an opposite-field, solo homer in the top of the third inning against Senators start Andry Lara (Win, 8-5). It was his eighth homer this year, tied for second on the team.

Harrisburg tied the score in the bottom of the third with a run scoring on a two-out fielding error.

In the bottom of the fifth, Yohandy Morales hit a solo home run to give the Senators a 2-1 lead, ending the outing for Cumming. He allowed two runs, one earned, over 4.1 innings in his start.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, Morales hit a two-run single against Will Bednar to open a 4-1 lead for the Senators.

Garvin Alston and Jack Sinclair (Save, 3) combined to retire all nine batters they faced the finish the game. The Flying Squirrels did not have a baserunner after fourth inning when Turner Hill reached on a bunt single before being caught attempting to steal second.

Mat Olsen retired all five batters he faced in his relief outing for Richmond. Tanner Kiest worked around a walk for a scoreless eighth inning.

The series continues on Thursday night at FNB Field. Right-hander Nick Morreale (0-0, 0.77) will start for Richmond countered by right-hander Tyler Stuart (3-7, 3.58). First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. in Harrisburg.

Following the road trip, the Flying Squirrels return home for a six-game series against the Altoona Curve from August 20-25. Tickets are on sale online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

