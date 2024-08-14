Baysox Win Seventh Game in Last Eight with Wednesday Victory

ALTOONA, PA. - The Bowie Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, won their seventh game in their last eight against the Altoona Curve, the Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, by a final of 6-1 on Wednesday night from Peoples Natural Gas Field.

Bowie (20-21, 52-57) broke the scoreless tie in the fourth on a two-out bases clearing double from Reed Trimble. After Altoona starting left-hander Anthony Solometo (L, 0-5) walked the bases loaded, the 24-year-old lined one down the left field line to collect his first Double-A hit and RBI to give the Baysox a 3-0 lead.

In the fifth, Frederick Bencosme drew a bases loaded walk to extend the Baysox lead to four. Bowie drew a season-high 12 walks on the night.

Bowie starting right-hander Peter Van Loon threw 4.1 shutout innings and struck out a season-high eight batters, which also matched his career-high. In seven outings this season, the 25-year-old owns a 2.33 ERA in 27 innings pitched with 40 strikeouts.

Altoona (16-25, 45-65) scored its lone run of the night in the fifth on a passed ball, but right-hander Dylan Heid (W, 5-3) bounced back to throw a scoreless sixth and earn the win.

With the bases loaded in the ninth, Dylan Beavers drove in a pair of runs with a double down the right field line. The Orioles No. 8 prospect reached base four times with two walks and two hits.

Right-handed reliever Keagan Gillies threw a scoreless seventh and eighth and right-hander Logan Rinehart threw a scoreless ninth to seal the victory for the Baysox.

The Baysox continue their six-game road series against the Curve tomorrow at 6:00 pm from Peoples Natural Gas Field. RHP Carlos Tavera (3-0, 3.55 ERA) is scheduled to start for Bowie against LHP Nick Dombkowski (3-2, 3.22 ERA) for Altoona.

The next Baysox homestand is scheduled for Tuesday, August 20 - Sunday, August 25 against the Erie SeaWolves, the Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers.

