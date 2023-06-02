Meyer And Guardado Lead Honkers In Win Over Thunder Bay

After getting blanked on Wednesday, the Rochester Honkers (3-1) offense came to life in the final game of the two-game set against the Thunder Bay Border Cats (2-2). Starting pitcher Max Mayer (1-0) (Frontier CC) and right fielder Jakob Guardado (Pasadena City College) were the biggest contributors in the contest.

The night seemed to get off to a shaky start as Lucas Terilli (East Central CC) singled to lead off the game, but Meyer wasn't phased. He struck out the next two batters, and his battery mate Griffen Sotomayor (Washington State) picked him up and threw out Terilli trying to steal to end the inning.

The previous game against Thunder Bay frustrated the Honkers' offense, but the bats were ready to go in this one. Guardado was moved from fifth to second in the lineup, bringing instant results.

The California native singled in the first and came around to score on Sotomayor's single up the middle. This run marked the first time the Honkers scored before the fifth inning of a game all season.

After the shutout the night before, one run on the board seemed like a crooked number, and it was all the run support Meyer would need. The young right-hander pitched five strong innings and struck out eight batters in a brilliant performance.

The Honkers provided Meyer with much more than just one run vs. Thunder Bay. The Honkers plated two runs in the fourth inning on a groundout and a wild pitch, respectively.

Rochester kept the pressure on in the following frame as Nico Regino (Charleston Southern) hit a sacrifice fly into deep center field, bringing Jared Davis (Arizona Western) around to score and putting the flock up 4-0.

Meyer's most difficult inning was easily the top of the fifth. He allowed singles to the first two batters and promptly struck out the side.

Thunder Bay would threaten in the seventh as the team loaded the bases with two outs and brought the tying run to the plate in the form of Zane Skansi (Creighton). Head Coach Cade Peters made the decision to bring in Dylan Tostrup (USC) to get them out of the jam. Tostrup struck out Skansi to keep Thunder Bay without a run.

Rochester added three more runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, turning to game into a laugher. In the ninth, Drew Fifer (Indiana State) closed the door on the Border Cats with his blazing fastball and finished off the Honkers' first home win of the 2023 season.

The Honkers begin a two-game home series against the Mankato MoonDogs tomorrow on Fri, Jun. 2. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

