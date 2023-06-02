Over 200 Northwoods League Players Earn 2023 All-Conference Honors in Division I
June 2, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) News Release
Rochester, Minn. - The Northwoods League starts their 30th season filled with countless amounts of talented amateur baseball players, who compete in the League year after year. For the 2023 Division I Baseball Season, 218 Northwoods League alums and current players earned All-Conference selections for their stellar performance throughout the Spring.
Some of the most notable Northwoods League players include Kyle Teel (Wisconsin Rapids 2020, 2021) winning ACC Player of the Year, JJ Wetherholt (Madison 2022) winning Big 12 Player of the Year, Alberto Rios (Fond du Lac 2022) winning Pac 12 Player of the Year, Charlie Condon (St. Cloud 2022) earning SEC Freshman of the Year and Connor O'Halloran (Bismarck 2021) winning Big Ten Pitcher of the Year. Several conferences were represented with multiple Northwoods League players including the Big Ten (19), Big 12 (19), Pac 12 (17), Big West (15), Missouri Valley (15), Summit (14), MAC (13), ACC (12), West Coast (12) and the Mountain West (11).
The conference, award, player and NWL team are listed below.
American East (1)
2nd Team: Aidan Kidd - NJIT - St. Cloud signed 2023
American (6)
1st Team: Clark Candiotti - Wichita State - Kenosha 2022
Ben McCabe - UCF - Wausau 2022
Payton Tolle - Wichita State - La Crosse signed 2023
2nd Team: Ricky Castro - Tulane - Rockford 2022
Kyte McDonald - Wichita State - Fond du Lac 2021, 2022
Freshman: Nate Snead - Wichita State - Lakeshore 2022, 2023
Atlantic 10 (3)
1st Team: Cam Redding - Saint Louis - Kenosha 2021
2nd Team: Luca Trigiani - St. Joe's - St. Cloud 2022
Johnny Hipsman - Richmond - Green Bay 2021
ACC (12)
Player of the Year: Kyle Teel - Virginia - Wisconsin Rapids 2020, 2021
1st Team: Stephen Reid - Georgia Tech - Wausau 2021
Jake Gelof - Virginia - Kalamazoo 2021
Ethan O'Donnell - Virginia - Kalamazoo 2020
Griffin O'Ferrall - Virginia - Kalamazoo 2022
Kyle Teel - Virginia - Wisconsin Rapids 2020, 2021
2nd Team: CJ Kayfus - Miami - Wausau 2021
Dominic Pitelli - Miami - Kalamazoo 2021
Mac Horvath - North Carolina - Rochester 2021
3rd Team: Kristian Campbell - Georgia Tech - Duluth 2022
Zach Levenson - Miami - Wausau 2022
Gino Groover - NC State - Wausau 2021
Ethan Anderson - Virginia - Kalamazoo 2022
Freshman: Kristian Campbell - Georgia Tech - Duluth 2022
Atlantic Sun (4)
2nd Team: Garrett Martin - Austin Peay - Lakeshore 2022
3rd Team: Braydon Tucker - Lipscomb - Kokomo 2022
Aidan Sweatt - North Florida - La Crosse 2021, 2022
Clayton Gray - Austin Peay - Waterloo 2022
Big 12 (19)
Player of the Year: JJ Wetherholt - West Virginia - Madison 2022
1st Team: JJ Wetherholt - West Virginia - Madison 2022
Ben Hampton - West Virginia - Green Bay 2021
Tyson Neighbors - Kansas State - Mankato 2022
Carlson Reed - West Virginia - Fond du Lac 2021
2nd Team: Peyton Powell - Texas - Duluth 2021
Landon Wallace - West Virginia - La Crosse 2022
Braden Barry - West Virginia - Green Bay 2021
Colin Bruegemann - Oklahoma State - Wausau signed 2023
Owen Boerema - Kansas State - Mankato 2021, 2022
Blaine Traxel - West Virginia - Kokomo 2019
Honorable Mention: Cortlan Castle - Baylor - Waterloo signed 2023
Raphael Pelletier - Kansas State - Waterloo 2022
Karson Bowen - TCU - St. Cloud signed 2023
Cole Fontenelle - TCU - Rochester 2021
David Hagaman - West Virginia - Fond du Lac 2022
Grant Hussey - West Virginia - Fond du Lac 2022
Dayne Leonard - West Virginia - Great Lakes 2020, Madison 2022
Aidan Major - West Virginia - Wausau 2022
All-Freshman: Karson Bowen - TCU - St. Cloud signed 2023
Big East (7)
1st Team: Brant Alazaus - Xavier - Rochester 2021, 2022
Matt DePrey - Xavier - Lakeshore 2022, 2023
2nd Team: Hogan Helligso - Creighton - Wisconsin Rapids signed 2023
Aaron Mann - St. John's - Rockford 2019, Bismarck 2022
Jared Cushing - Xavier - Rockford 2021
Justin Loer - Xavier - Green Bay 2022
Matt McCormick - Xavier - Fond du Lac 2021
Big South (3)
2nd Team: Cael Chatham - High Point - Wisconsin Rapids 2022
Honorable Mention: Tanner Smith - Presbyterian - Fond du Lac signed 2023
Henry Proger - USC Upstate - Thunder Bay signed 2023
Big Ten (19)
Pitcher of the Year: Connor O'Halloran - Michigan - Bismarck 2021
First Team: Sam Petersen - Iowa - La Crosse signed 2023
Ryan Lasko - Rutgers - Fond du Lac 2021
Connor O'Halloran - Michigan - Bismarck 2021
Brice Matthews - Nebraska - St. Cloud 2021, 2022
2nd Team: Bryan Broecker - Michigan State - Duluth 2021
Trent Farquhar - Michigan State - Great Lakes 2020
Ryan Moerman - Illinois - Bismarck signed 2023
Brett Bateman - Minnesota - Willmar 2022
Gabe Swansen - Nebraska - Willmar signed 2023
Jack Wenninger - Illinois - Wausau 2022
Marcus Morgan - Iowa - Waterloo 2022
Wyatt Rush - Michigan State - Traverse City 2019, 2021
Brennen Dorighi - Iowa - Traverse City 2022
Third Team: Paul Toetz - Purdue - Lakeshore 2021
Mitch Jebb - Michigan State - Kenosha 2021
Stephen Hrustich - Northwestern - Lakeshore 2021
Tucker Novotny - Minnesota - Minnesota 2021, Willmar 2022
Ben Gorski - Rutgers - Fond du Lac 2021
Freshman: Weber Neels - Minnesota - St. Cloud signed 2023
Big West (15)
Player of the Year: Jakob Simons - Cal State Northridge - Kokomo 2021, Bismarck signed 2023
Defensive Player of the Year: Connor Burns - Long Beach State - Eau Claire 2021
1st Team: Connor Burns - Long Beach State - Eau Claire 2021
Michael Fuhrman - UC San Diego - Madison 2021
Nate Nankil - Cal State Fullerton - Wisconsin Rapids 2022
Jakob Simons - Cal State Northridge - Kokomo 2021, Bismarck signed 2023
Harrison Bodendorf - Hawaii - Willmar signed 2023
2nd Team: Aaron Casillas - Cal Poly - Willmar signed 2023
Kevin Fitzer - Cal State Northridge - Willmar signed 2023
Lucas Braun - Cal State Northridge - La Crosse 2021
Michael Mitchell - UC San Diego - Waterloo 2021
Honorable Mention: Stone Miyao - Hawaii - Wisconsin Rapids 2022, Willmar signed 2023
Ryan Fenn - Cal Poly - Eau Claire signed 2023
Kyson Donahue - Hawaii - La Crosse 2019
Chase Call - UC Irvine - Wisconsin Rapids 2022
Jacob Igawa - Hawaii - Wisconsin Rapids 2022
Xavier Martinez - Cal State Northridge - Willmar signed 2023
Colonial (2)
Honorable Mention: Luke Stephenson - Elon - Bismarck 2019, Kenosha 2021
Ryan Sprock - Elon - Madison signed 2023
Freshman: Ryan Sprock - Elon - Madison signed 2023
Conference USA (5)
Newcomer of the Year: Ethan Mann- Dallas Baptist - St. Cloud 2022
1st Team: Antonio Valdez - UTSA - Wausau 2021
Ethan Mann- Dallas Baptist - St. Cloud 2022
Kyle Amendt - Dallas Baptist - La Crosse 2020
2nd Team: Kaden Hopson - Charlotte - Rochester 2020
Braxton Bragg - Dallas Baptist - Traverse City 2020
Horizon (6)
1st Team: Aaron Chapman - UW-Milwaukee - Fond du Lac 2021
Noah Fisher - Northern Kentucky - Bismarck 2020
Clay Brock - Northern Kentucky - Fond du Lac 2020
2nd Team: Jack Thelen - UW-Milwaukee -Rochester 2019, Kenosha 2019
Riley Frey - UW-Milwaukee - Fond du Lac 2021
Freshman: Reggie Bussey - Oakland - Eau Claire signed 2023
Ivy (6)
1st Team: Andy Blake - Columbia - Green Bay 2020
2nd Team: Andrew Leon - Columbia - Green Bay signed 2023
Weston Eberly - Columbia - Wisconsin Rapids 2021
Kyle Vinci - Princeton - Green Bay signed 2023
Matt Scannell - Princeton - Madison 2021, Green Bay 2022
Honorable Mention: Jacob Faulkner - Princeton - Green Bay signed 2023
MAAC (1)
1st Team: Jackson Strong - Canisius - Green Bay 2022
MAC (13)
Pitcher of the Year: Joe Whitman - Kent State - Lakeshore 2022
1st Team: Aidan Longwell - Kent State - Lakeshore 2022
Luke Sefcik - Central Michigan - Rockford 2022
Collin Mathews - Kent State - Lakeshore 2021-2022
Decker Scheffler - Ball State - Willmar 2022
Joe Whitman - Kent State - Lakeshore 2022
Adam Mrakitsch - Central Michigan - Kalamazoo 2022
Ben Cruikshank - Kent State - Lakeshore 2021
2nd Team: Mack Timbrook - Kent State - Lakeshore 2021
Christian Mitchelle - Central Michigan - Wausau signed 2023
Mason Sykes - Toledo - Battle Creek 2021
Owen Jackson - Toledo - Green Bay 2022, Madison signed 2023
Keegan Batka - Central Michigan - Battle Creek 2022
All-Defensive: Aidan Longwell - Kent State - Lakeshore 2022
Jacob Donahue - Central Michigan - Wausau 2021
Collin Mathews - Kent State - Lakeshore 2021-2022
Adam Mrakitsch - Central Michigan - Kalamazoo 2022
Missouri Valley (15)
Player of the Year: Spencer Nivens - Missouri State - Mankato 2021
Newcomer of the Year: Charlie Szykowny - UIC - Madison 2021, Eau Claire 2022
1st Team: Grant Magill - Indiana State - Rockford 2021
Chase Hug - Evansville - Wausau 2022, signed 2023
Kip Fougerousse - Evansville - Mankato signed 2023
Charlie Szykowny - UIC - Madison 2021, Eau Claire 2022
Spencer Nivens - Missouri State - Mankato 2021
Brandt Thompson - Missouri State - Mud Puppies 2022
Cam Cratic - Missouri State - Madison 2021
2nd Team: Mason Landers - Belmont - Mankato signed 2023
Adam Pottinger - Indiana State - Kenosha signed 2023
Jake Combs - Southern Illinois - Duluth 2022
Cam Holycross - Indiana State - Rochester 2022
Honorable Mention: Josue Urdaneta - Indiana State - Rockford 2021
Mike Sears - Indiana State - Lakeshore 2021
Simon Scherry - Evansville - Wausau signed 2023
Daniel Pacella - Illinois State - Madison signed 2023
Mountain West (11)
Pitcher of the Year: TJ Fondtain - San Diego State - Kokomo 2021
Freshman of the Year: Murf Gray - Fresno State - Duluth signed 2023
1st Team: TJ Fondtain - San Diego State - Kokomo 2021
Poncho Ruiz - San Diego State - La Crosse 2021
Theo Hardy - San Jose State - Rochester 2022
Charles McAdoo - San Jose State - Mankato 2022
2nd Team: Bobby Blandford - Fresno State - Duluth 2022
Jesse Pierce - Nevada - Duluth 2021
Lenny Ashby - New Mexico - Wausau 2022
Hunter Dorraugh - San Jose State - Wausau 2022
Jack Colette - San Jose State - Rochester 2021-2022
Micky Thompson - San Jose State - La Crosse 2022
NEC (3)
1st Team: Chris Conniff - Wagner - Wisconsin Rapids 2022
David Melfi - Wagner - Madison signed 2023
2nd Team: Jake Mastillo - Long Island - Green Bay 2022
Ohio Valley (4)
1st Team: Roman Kuntz - Morehead State - Great Lakes 2020, Battle Creek 2021
Ryan Ignoffo - Eastern Illinois - Fond du Lac 2021
2nd Team: Mac Danford - UT Martin - La Crosse 2022, signed 2023
Avery Owusu-Asiedu - SIU Edwardsville - Lakeshore signed 2023
Pac-12 (17)
Player of the Year: Alberto Rios - Stanford - Fond du Lac 2022
1st Team: Micah Ashman - Utah - St. Cloud signed 2023
Chase Davis - Arizona - La Crosse 2021
Carter Graham - Stanford - Eau Claire 2021
Jayden Kiernan - Utah - Waterloo 2020
Jacob McKeon - Washington State - Kenosha 2021
Darius Perry - UCLA - La Crosse 2020
Alberto Rios - Stanford - Fond du Lac 2022
Johnny Tincher - Washington - Waterloo 2021, 2022
Tommy Troy - Stanford - Traverse City 2020
Honorable Mention: Charles Harrison - UCLA - Rochester 2020
Dakota Hawkins - Washington State - St. Cloud 2021
Jack Holman - UCLA - Green Bay signed 2023
Coby Morales - Washington - La Crosse 2022
Eddie Park - Stanford - Eau Claire 2021
Tanner Smith - Oregon State - La Crosse signed 2023
Jacob Tobias - Arizona State - Kenosha 2022
All-Defensive Team: Isaiah Jackson - Arizona State - Madison signed 2023
Carter Graham - Stanford - Eau Claire 2021
Darius Perry - UCLA - La Crosse 2020
Tommy Troy - Stanford - Traverse City 2020
SEC (7)
Freshman of the Year: Charlie Condon - Georgia - St. Cloud 2022
1st Team: Cole Messina - South Carolina - Fond du Lac 2022
Ethan Petry - South Carolina - La Crosse signed 2023
2nd Team: Calvin Harris - Ole Miss - Fond du Lac 2021
Charlie Condon - Georgia - St. Cloud 2022
Kemp Alderman - Ole Miss - Fond du Lac 2022
Andrew Pinckney - Alabama - St. Cloud 2021
All-Freshman: Charlie Condon - Georgia - St. Cloud 2022
Ethan Petry - South Carolina - La Crosse signed 2023
All-Defensive: Tavian Josenberger - Arkansas - Fond du Lac 2021
SoCon (1)
2nd Team: Nick Iannantone - East Tennessee State - Kenosha 2022
Southland (2)
Hitter of the Year: Tristan Moore - New Orleans - Minot signed 2023
1st Team: Brendan Ryan - Texas A&M CC - Green Bay 2021, 2022
Tristan Moore - New Orleans - Minot 2023
SWAC (1)
2nd Team: O'Neill Burgos - Southern - St. Cloud 2022
Summit (14)
Pitcher of the Year: Cade Denton - Oral Roberts - Wausau 2021
1st Team: Ryan McDonald - South Dakota State - Duluth 2021
Peter Brookshaw - North Dakota State - Mankato 2019, Mud Puppies 2021, Eau Claire 2022
Mike Boeve - Omaha - Duluth 2021
Devin Hurdle - Omaha - Duluth 2022, signed 2023
Matt Hogan - Oral Roberts - Duluth 2019, Battle Creek 2020
Nick Mitchell - Western Illinois - Fond du Lac 2022
Cade Denton - Oral Roberts - Wausau 2021
2nd Team: Cadyn Schwabe - North Dakota State - Eau Claire 2022
Drew Beazley - South Dakota State - Bismarck 2021
Brennen Bales - Omaha - Lakeshore 2021
Harley Gollert - Oral Roberts - Wausau 2021
Honorable Mention: Adam Juran - Western Illinois - Rockford 2021, Mankato 2022
Harrison Kreiling - Omaha - Duluth 2022
Eli Sundquist - South Dakota State - Duluth 2021, 2023
Sun Belt (5)
Player of the Year: Shane Lewis - Troy - Kenosha 2022
1st Team: Caleb Bartolero - Troy - Lakeshore 2022
Shane Lewis - Troy - Kenosha 2022
Cameron Jones - Georgia State - Fond du Lac 2020
2nd Team: Ryan Watson - Georgia State - Willmar 2021
Julian Brock - Louisiana Lafayette - La Crosse 2021
West Coast (12)
Defensive Player of the Year: Cole Roberts - Loyola Marymount - Bismarck 2021
1st Team: Connor Linchey - St. Mary's - Kokomo 2021
Angelo Peraza - San Diego - Mankato 2022
2nd Team: Jack Basseer - Pepperdine - Wisconsin Rapids signed 2023
Kevin Sim - San Diego - La Crosse 2021
Honorable Mention: Ariel Armas - San Diego - Mankato signed 2023
Justin DeCriscio - San Diego - Mankato 2022
Boston Mabeus - BYU - Green Bay 2021
Jake Rutherford - Gonzaga - Great Lakes 2020
Shane Telfer - Pepperdine - Wausau 2021
Freshman: Jack Basseer - Pepperdine - Wisconsin Rapids signed 2023
Jack Gurevitch - San Diego - Wisconsin Rapids signed 2023
Jared Mettam - St. Mary's - Duluth 2022
WAC (4)
Defensive Player of the Year: Jacob Wilson - Grand Canyon - Mankato 2021
1st Team: Martin Vincelli-Simard - Sacramento State - Kokomo 2021
Jacob Wilson - Grand Canyon - Mankato 2021
All-Defensive: Jacob Wilson - Grand Canyon - Mankato 2021
Cade Verdusco - Grand Canyon - Mankato 2022
Isaac Lopez - UT Rio Grande Valley - Rockford signed 2023
