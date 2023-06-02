Over 200 Northwoods League Players Earn 2023 All-Conference Honors in Division I

Rochester, Minn. - The Northwoods League starts their 30th season filled with countless amounts of talented amateur baseball players, who compete in the League year after year. For the 2023 Division I Baseball Season, 218 Northwoods League alums and current players earned All-Conference selections for their stellar performance throughout the Spring.

Some of the most notable Northwoods League players include Kyle Teel (Wisconsin Rapids 2020, 2021) winning ACC Player of the Year, JJ Wetherholt (Madison 2022) winning Big 12 Player of the Year, Alberto Rios (Fond du Lac 2022) winning Pac 12 Player of the Year, Charlie Condon (St. Cloud 2022) earning SEC Freshman of the Year and Connor O'Halloran (Bismarck 2021) winning Big Ten Pitcher of the Year. Several conferences were represented with multiple Northwoods League players including the Big Ten (19), Big 12 (19), Pac 12 (17), Big West (15), Missouri Valley (15), Summit (14), MAC (13), ACC (12), West Coast (12) and the Mountain West (11).

The conference, award, player and NWL team are listed below.

American East (1)

2nd Team: Aidan Kidd - NJIT - St. Cloud signed 2023

American (6)

1st Team: Clark Candiotti - Wichita State - Kenosha 2022

Ben McCabe - UCF - Wausau 2022

Payton Tolle - Wichita State - La Crosse signed 2023

2nd Team: Ricky Castro - Tulane - Rockford 2022

Kyte McDonald - Wichita State - Fond du Lac 2021, 2022

Freshman: Nate Snead - Wichita State - Lakeshore 2022, 2023

Atlantic 10 (3)

1st Team: Cam Redding - Saint Louis - Kenosha 2021

2nd Team: Luca Trigiani - St. Joe's - St. Cloud 2022

Johnny Hipsman - Richmond - Green Bay 2021

ACC (12)

Player of the Year: Kyle Teel - Virginia - Wisconsin Rapids 2020, 2021

1st Team: Stephen Reid - Georgia Tech - Wausau 2021

Jake Gelof - Virginia - Kalamazoo 2021

Ethan O'Donnell - Virginia - Kalamazoo 2020

Griffin O'Ferrall - Virginia - Kalamazoo 2022

Kyle Teel - Virginia - Wisconsin Rapids 2020, 2021

2nd Team: CJ Kayfus - Miami - Wausau 2021

Dominic Pitelli - Miami - Kalamazoo 2021

Mac Horvath - North Carolina - Rochester 2021

3rd Team: Kristian Campbell - Georgia Tech - Duluth 2022

Zach Levenson - Miami - Wausau 2022

Gino Groover - NC State - Wausau 2021

Ethan Anderson - Virginia - Kalamazoo 2022

Freshman: Kristian Campbell - Georgia Tech - Duluth 2022

Atlantic Sun (4)

2nd Team: Garrett Martin - Austin Peay - Lakeshore 2022

3rd Team: Braydon Tucker - Lipscomb - Kokomo 2022

Aidan Sweatt - North Florida - La Crosse 2021, 2022

Clayton Gray - Austin Peay - Waterloo 2022

Big 12 (19)

Player of the Year: JJ Wetherholt - West Virginia - Madison 2022

1st Team: JJ Wetherholt - West Virginia - Madison 2022

Ben Hampton - West Virginia - Green Bay 2021

Tyson Neighbors - Kansas State - Mankato 2022

Carlson Reed - West Virginia - Fond du Lac 2021

2nd Team: Peyton Powell - Texas - Duluth 2021

Landon Wallace - West Virginia - La Crosse 2022

Braden Barry - West Virginia - Green Bay 2021

Colin Bruegemann - Oklahoma State - Wausau signed 2023

Owen Boerema - Kansas State - Mankato 2021, 2022

Blaine Traxel - West Virginia - Kokomo 2019

Honorable Mention: Cortlan Castle - Baylor - Waterloo signed 2023

Raphael Pelletier - Kansas State - Waterloo 2022

Karson Bowen - TCU - St. Cloud signed 2023

Cole Fontenelle - TCU - Rochester 2021

David Hagaman - West Virginia - Fond du Lac 2022

Grant Hussey - West Virginia - Fond du Lac 2022

Dayne Leonard - West Virginia - Great Lakes 2020, Madison 2022

Aidan Major - West Virginia - Wausau 2022

All-Freshman: Karson Bowen - TCU - St. Cloud signed 2023

Big East (7)

1st Team: Brant Alazaus - Xavier - Rochester 2021, 2022

Matt DePrey - Xavier - Lakeshore 2022, 2023

2nd Team: Hogan Helligso - Creighton - Wisconsin Rapids signed 2023

Aaron Mann - St. John's - Rockford 2019, Bismarck 2022

Jared Cushing - Xavier - Rockford 2021

Justin Loer - Xavier - Green Bay 2022

Matt McCormick - Xavier - Fond du Lac 2021

Big South (3)

2nd Team: Cael Chatham - High Point - Wisconsin Rapids 2022

Honorable Mention: Tanner Smith - Presbyterian - Fond du Lac signed 2023

Henry Proger - USC Upstate - Thunder Bay signed 2023

Big Ten (19)

Pitcher of the Year: Connor O'Halloran - Michigan - Bismarck 2021

First Team: Sam Petersen - Iowa - La Crosse signed 2023

Ryan Lasko - Rutgers - Fond du Lac 2021

Connor O'Halloran - Michigan - Bismarck 2021

Brice Matthews - Nebraska - St. Cloud 2021, 2022

2nd Team: Bryan Broecker - Michigan State - Duluth 2021

Trent Farquhar - Michigan State - Great Lakes 2020

Ryan Moerman - Illinois - Bismarck signed 2023

Brett Bateman - Minnesota - Willmar 2022

Gabe Swansen - Nebraska - Willmar signed 2023

Jack Wenninger - Illinois - Wausau 2022

Marcus Morgan - Iowa - Waterloo 2022

Wyatt Rush - Michigan State - Traverse City 2019, 2021

Brennen Dorighi - Iowa - Traverse City 2022

Third Team: Paul Toetz - Purdue - Lakeshore 2021

Mitch Jebb - Michigan State - Kenosha 2021

Stephen Hrustich - Northwestern - Lakeshore 2021

Tucker Novotny - Minnesota - Minnesota 2021, Willmar 2022

Ben Gorski - Rutgers - Fond du Lac 2021

Freshman: Weber Neels - Minnesota - St. Cloud signed 2023

Big West (15)

Player of the Year: Jakob Simons - Cal State Northridge - Kokomo 2021, Bismarck signed 2023

Defensive Player of the Year: Connor Burns - Long Beach State - Eau Claire 2021

1st Team: Connor Burns - Long Beach State - Eau Claire 2021

Michael Fuhrman - UC San Diego - Madison 2021

Nate Nankil - Cal State Fullerton - Wisconsin Rapids 2022

Jakob Simons - Cal State Northridge - Kokomo 2021, Bismarck signed 2023

Harrison Bodendorf - Hawaii - Willmar signed 2023

2nd Team: Aaron Casillas - Cal Poly - Willmar signed 2023

Kevin Fitzer - Cal State Northridge - Willmar signed 2023

Lucas Braun - Cal State Northridge - La Crosse 2021

Michael Mitchell - UC San Diego - Waterloo 2021

Honorable Mention: Stone Miyao - Hawaii - Wisconsin Rapids 2022, Willmar signed 2023

Ryan Fenn - Cal Poly - Eau Claire signed 2023

Kyson Donahue - Hawaii - La Crosse 2019

Chase Call - UC Irvine - Wisconsin Rapids 2022

Jacob Igawa - Hawaii - Wisconsin Rapids 2022

Xavier Martinez - Cal State Northridge - Willmar signed 2023

Colonial (2)

Honorable Mention: Luke Stephenson - Elon - Bismarck 2019, Kenosha 2021

Ryan Sprock - Elon - Madison signed 2023

Freshman: Ryan Sprock - Elon - Madison signed 2023

Conference USA (5)

Newcomer of the Year: Ethan Mann- Dallas Baptist - St. Cloud 2022

1st Team: Antonio Valdez - UTSA - Wausau 2021

Ethan Mann- Dallas Baptist - St. Cloud 2022

Kyle Amendt - Dallas Baptist - La Crosse 2020

2nd Team: Kaden Hopson - Charlotte - Rochester 2020

Braxton Bragg - Dallas Baptist - Traverse City 2020

Horizon (6)

1st Team: Aaron Chapman - UW-Milwaukee - Fond du Lac 2021

Noah Fisher - Northern Kentucky - Bismarck 2020

Clay Brock - Northern Kentucky - Fond du Lac 2020

2nd Team: Jack Thelen - UW-Milwaukee -Rochester 2019, Kenosha 2019

Riley Frey - UW-Milwaukee - Fond du Lac 2021

Freshman: Reggie Bussey - Oakland - Eau Claire signed 2023

Ivy (6)

1st Team: Andy Blake - Columbia - Green Bay 2020

2nd Team: Andrew Leon - Columbia - Green Bay signed 2023

Weston Eberly - Columbia - Wisconsin Rapids 2021

Kyle Vinci - Princeton - Green Bay signed 2023

Matt Scannell - Princeton - Madison 2021, Green Bay 2022

Honorable Mention: Jacob Faulkner - Princeton - Green Bay signed 2023

MAAC (1)

1st Team: Jackson Strong - Canisius - Green Bay 2022

MAC (13)

Pitcher of the Year: Joe Whitman - Kent State - Lakeshore 2022

1st Team: Aidan Longwell - Kent State - Lakeshore 2022

Luke Sefcik - Central Michigan - Rockford 2022

Collin Mathews - Kent State - Lakeshore 2021-2022

Decker Scheffler - Ball State - Willmar 2022

Joe Whitman - Kent State - Lakeshore 2022

Adam Mrakitsch - Central Michigan - Kalamazoo 2022

Ben Cruikshank - Kent State - Lakeshore 2021

2nd Team: Mack Timbrook - Kent State - Lakeshore 2021

Christian Mitchelle - Central Michigan - Wausau signed 2023

Mason Sykes - Toledo - Battle Creek 2021

Owen Jackson - Toledo - Green Bay 2022, Madison signed 2023

Keegan Batka - Central Michigan - Battle Creek 2022

All-Defensive: Aidan Longwell - Kent State - Lakeshore 2022

Jacob Donahue - Central Michigan - Wausau 2021

Collin Mathews - Kent State - Lakeshore 2021-2022

Adam Mrakitsch - Central Michigan - Kalamazoo 2022

Missouri Valley (15)

Player of the Year: Spencer Nivens - Missouri State - Mankato 2021

Newcomer of the Year: Charlie Szykowny - UIC - Madison 2021, Eau Claire 2022

1st Team: Grant Magill - Indiana State - Rockford 2021

Chase Hug - Evansville - Wausau 2022, signed 2023

Kip Fougerousse - Evansville - Mankato signed 2023

Charlie Szykowny - UIC - Madison 2021, Eau Claire 2022

Spencer Nivens - Missouri State - Mankato 2021

Brandt Thompson - Missouri State - Mud Puppies 2022

Cam Cratic - Missouri State - Madison 2021

2nd Team: Mason Landers - Belmont - Mankato signed 2023

Adam Pottinger - Indiana State - Kenosha signed 2023

Jake Combs - Southern Illinois - Duluth 2022

Cam Holycross - Indiana State - Rochester 2022

Honorable Mention: Josue Urdaneta - Indiana State - Rockford 2021

Mike Sears - Indiana State - Lakeshore 2021

Simon Scherry - Evansville - Wausau signed 2023

Daniel Pacella - Illinois State - Madison signed 2023

Mountain West (11)

Pitcher of the Year: TJ Fondtain - San Diego State - Kokomo 2021

Freshman of the Year: Murf Gray - Fresno State - Duluth signed 2023

1st Team: TJ Fondtain - San Diego State - Kokomo 2021

Poncho Ruiz - San Diego State - La Crosse 2021

Theo Hardy - San Jose State - Rochester 2022

Charles McAdoo - San Jose State - Mankato 2022

2nd Team: Bobby Blandford - Fresno State - Duluth 2022

Jesse Pierce - Nevada - Duluth 2021

Lenny Ashby - New Mexico - Wausau 2022

Hunter Dorraugh - San Jose State - Wausau 2022

Jack Colette - San Jose State - Rochester 2021-2022

Micky Thompson - San Jose State - La Crosse 2022

NEC (3)

1st Team: Chris Conniff - Wagner - Wisconsin Rapids 2022

David Melfi - Wagner - Madison signed 2023

2nd Team: Jake Mastillo - Long Island - Green Bay 2022

Ohio Valley (4)

1st Team: Roman Kuntz - Morehead State - Great Lakes 2020, Battle Creek 2021

Ryan Ignoffo - Eastern Illinois - Fond du Lac 2021

2nd Team: Mac Danford - UT Martin - La Crosse 2022, signed 2023

Avery Owusu-Asiedu - SIU Edwardsville - Lakeshore signed 2023

Pac-12 (17)

Player of the Year: Alberto Rios - Stanford - Fond du Lac 2022

1st Team: Micah Ashman - Utah - St. Cloud signed 2023

Chase Davis - Arizona - La Crosse 2021

Carter Graham - Stanford - Eau Claire 2021

Jayden Kiernan - Utah - Waterloo 2020

Jacob McKeon - Washington State - Kenosha 2021

Darius Perry - UCLA - La Crosse 2020

Alberto Rios - Stanford - Fond du Lac 2022

Johnny Tincher - Washington - Waterloo 2021, 2022

Tommy Troy - Stanford - Traverse City 2020

Honorable Mention: Charles Harrison - UCLA - Rochester 2020

Dakota Hawkins - Washington State - St. Cloud 2021

Jack Holman - UCLA - Green Bay signed 2023

Coby Morales - Washington - La Crosse 2022

Eddie Park - Stanford - Eau Claire 2021

Tanner Smith - Oregon State - La Crosse signed 2023

Jacob Tobias - Arizona State - Kenosha 2022

All-Defensive Team: Isaiah Jackson - Arizona State - Madison signed 2023

Carter Graham - Stanford - Eau Claire 2021

Darius Perry - UCLA - La Crosse 2020

Tommy Troy - Stanford - Traverse City 2020

SEC (7)

Freshman of the Year: Charlie Condon - Georgia - St. Cloud 2022

1st Team: Cole Messina - South Carolina - Fond du Lac 2022

Ethan Petry - South Carolina - La Crosse signed 2023

2nd Team: Calvin Harris - Ole Miss - Fond du Lac 2021

Charlie Condon - Georgia - St. Cloud 2022

Kemp Alderman - Ole Miss - Fond du Lac 2022

Andrew Pinckney - Alabama - St. Cloud 2021

All-Freshman: Charlie Condon - Georgia - St. Cloud 2022

Ethan Petry - South Carolina - La Crosse signed 2023

All-Defensive: Tavian Josenberger - Arkansas - Fond du Lac 2021

SoCon (1)

2nd Team: Nick Iannantone - East Tennessee State - Kenosha 2022

Southland (2)

Hitter of the Year: Tristan Moore - New Orleans - Minot signed 2023

1st Team: Brendan Ryan - Texas A&M CC - Green Bay 2021, 2022

Tristan Moore - New Orleans - Minot 2023

SWAC (1)

2nd Team: O'Neill Burgos - Southern - St. Cloud 2022

Summit (14)

Pitcher of the Year: Cade Denton - Oral Roberts - Wausau 2021

1st Team: Ryan McDonald - South Dakota State - Duluth 2021

Peter Brookshaw - North Dakota State - Mankato 2019, Mud Puppies 2021, Eau Claire 2022

Mike Boeve - Omaha - Duluth 2021

Devin Hurdle - Omaha - Duluth 2022, signed 2023

Matt Hogan - Oral Roberts - Duluth 2019, Battle Creek 2020

Nick Mitchell - Western Illinois - Fond du Lac 2022

Cade Denton - Oral Roberts - Wausau 2021

2nd Team: Cadyn Schwabe - North Dakota State - Eau Claire 2022

Drew Beazley - South Dakota State - Bismarck 2021

Brennen Bales - Omaha - Lakeshore 2021

Harley Gollert - Oral Roberts - Wausau 2021

Honorable Mention: Adam Juran - Western Illinois - Rockford 2021, Mankato 2022

Harrison Kreiling - Omaha - Duluth 2022

Eli Sundquist - South Dakota State - Duluth 2021, 2023

Sun Belt (5)

Player of the Year: Shane Lewis - Troy - Kenosha 2022

1st Team: Caleb Bartolero - Troy - Lakeshore 2022

Shane Lewis - Troy - Kenosha 2022

Cameron Jones - Georgia State - Fond du Lac 2020

2nd Team: Ryan Watson - Georgia State - Willmar 2021

Julian Brock - Louisiana Lafayette - La Crosse 2021

West Coast (12)

Defensive Player of the Year: Cole Roberts - Loyola Marymount - Bismarck 2021

1st Team: Connor Linchey - St. Mary's - Kokomo 2021

Angelo Peraza - San Diego - Mankato 2022

2nd Team: Jack Basseer - Pepperdine - Wisconsin Rapids signed 2023

Kevin Sim - San Diego - La Crosse 2021

Honorable Mention: Ariel Armas - San Diego - Mankato signed 2023

Justin DeCriscio - San Diego - Mankato 2022

Boston Mabeus - BYU - Green Bay 2021

Jake Rutherford - Gonzaga - Great Lakes 2020

Shane Telfer - Pepperdine - Wausau 2021

Freshman: Jack Basseer - Pepperdine - Wisconsin Rapids signed 2023

Jack Gurevitch - San Diego - Wisconsin Rapids signed 2023

Jared Mettam - St. Mary's - Duluth 2022

WAC (4)

Defensive Player of the Year: Jacob Wilson - Grand Canyon - Mankato 2021

1st Team: Martin Vincelli-Simard - Sacramento State - Kokomo 2021

Jacob Wilson - Grand Canyon - Mankato 2021

All-Defensive: Jacob Wilson - Grand Canyon - Mankato 2021

Cade Verdusco - Grand Canyon - Mankato 2022

Isaac Lopez - UT Rio Grande Valley - Rockford signed 2023

