Battle Jacks Drop Game One of the Series to Rivets 6-1, Alleva Hits his First Home Run of the Season

Rockford, IL - The Rockford Rivets defeated the Battle Creek Battle Jacks, 6-1, behind a combined 15-strikeout performance from both Brett Sears (Nebraska) and Nick Vollmert (Southern Wesleyan University).

With the aid of solid pitching, Rockford amassed the run support that they needed to win, scoring at least one run in the 4th, 5th, 6th, and 7th innings. Even though the Battle Jacks struggled with giving up the big inning over the last few games, Battle Creek's Achilles heel today was the barrage of singles (12 in total) and one-run and two-run innings.

In addition, the Battle Jacks offense struggled overall, registering just a single run on five hits. Road games have been a struggle for the Battle Jacks so far as they have averaged just slightly above 3 runs on the road compared to eight runs at home.

In the midst of the cold streak, Battle Creek first baseman Dave Alleva (West Chester University) provided a big moment for Battle Creek when he scorched a solo home run to right field in the second inning.

"I have been swinging through fast balls the first couple games. I worked to try to simplify things," said Alleva analytically. "The pitcher doubled me up on the fast ball. The second pitch was right down the middle and a little bit inside. I did not miss it. I hope to recreate that feeling more."

After making his trot around the bases, Alleva was mobbed by his teammates with high fives in a very high energy moment for the Battle Jacks.

Even though Battle Creek (1-4) has dropped four straight games, Alleva expressed some optimism about the Battle Jacks' opportunity to end their road trip off with a win.

"It was a lot of fun hitting that home run," said Alleva after the game. "Hopefully, as a team, we can recreate that feeling more, put up runs, and get back into the win column tomorrow against Rockford."

