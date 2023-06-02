Rafters Unable to Complete the Comeback Against Fond du Lac

Wisconsin Rapids, WI- Rafters come up short in the first of 2 games in Fond Du Lac as they fall to the Dock Spiders 9-6 by being out-hit 10-8 and committing 2 errors.

The Rafters got started off on the right foot as Kyle Carlson was the first Rafter to cross home plate and then Ty Johnson hit an Rbi single to send Eastern Michigan product, Logan Hugo, and Levi Jensen home to give the Rafters a 3-0 lead in the top of the second. The Dock Spiders unfortunately answered with 2 runs of their own to make it a 3-2 game heading into the 3rd. Fond Du Lac were able to grab a run in the bottom of the 3rd as Travis Stickler was able to get home off of a Lorenzo Rios hit.

Unfortunately the separation came in the bottom of the 5th as the Dock Spiders scored 4 runs off of 5 hits that put them up 7-3. They had a big rally and that really put the game in a tough position for the Rafters.

The Rafters grabbed a run in the top of the 7th off of a Shane Taylor RbI that sent Center Fielder, Brandon Rogers home to make it a 7-4 game. The Dock Spiders added to their run tally and scored 2 more runs in the bottom of the 7th. The Rafters grabbed 2 more back in the top of the 8th with Brandon Rogers getting home and then Jack Basseer drove a ball into right field which sent Ty Johnson home. The Rafters made the game interesting in the top of the 9th when they had the bases loaded. They had Elon product, Alex Duffey on first, Logan Hugo on 2nd and Kyle Carlson on 3rd with 1 out. Unfortunately Levi Jensen and Brandon Rogers struck out and the Rafters potential late game heroics were put to a halt.

The Rafters will have to shake this game off because they will face the Fond Du Lac Dock Spiders right back at Herr- Baker Field tomorrow night. First pitch is scheduled at 6:05 p.m.

