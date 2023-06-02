First Win on the Road for the Woodchucks
June 2, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wausau Woodchucks News Release
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - Wausau has found themselves in quite the groove.
After three straight wins at home, the main question was would Wausau (4-1) perform as they did on the road Monday in Madison, and that answer was no.
Taking on an undefeated Green Bay team - the last remaining unbeaten in the Northwoods League - would be a test for this team, and they passed with flying colors, winning 7-4 Friday night at Capital Credit Union Park.
Two run third and fourth innings and a three-run seventh inning prevailed the Woodchucks over the Rockers (4-1).
With Friday's win and Madison's loss, the Woodchucks have taken over first place in the Great Lakes West division.
Key Moments:
The Georgia State 'Chucks have been doing great work with the sticks, as Dalton Pearson went 3/4 with a two-run home run, a walk, and three runs, and Jesse Donohoe went 1/3 with a double and two walks. Mike Maginnis was held without a hit but had an RBI and two stolen bases.
Brady Jurgella (Minnesota) scored the sixth Wausau run Friday by hitting an RBI single -- scoring Dalton Pearson -- then stealing second, third, and home base.
Up Next:
Wausau will come right back tomorrow to play the Rockers again. First pitch will be at 6:05 p.m. Saturday June 3.
