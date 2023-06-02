MoonDogs' Offense Goes Quiet in 2-1 Loss to Rochester
June 2, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Mankato MoonDogs News Release
Rochester - The Mankato MoonDogs just could not get the bats going Friday night against the
Rochester Honkers, and despite great pitching from starting pitcher R.J Elmore, the team fell 2-1
to the Honkers.
Rochester was able to get on the board first, and that first inning was ultimately all they would
need. The Honkers loaded up the bases, and following a strikeout, a slow ground ball to
shortstop resulted in a fielder's choice to second base, but the relay throw to turn the double play
was low, and in the chaos, two Honkers would come around to score, making it 2-0 after one.
After the first inning, Elmore (Grand Canyon) settled into one heck of a groove. The right-
hander would then fire his next six innings scoreless, including retiring the last 13 batters he
faced in order. Overall, he went seven innings, allowing three hits, two runs (one earned) while
walking three and striking out eight.
Mankato's offense finally got on the board in the sixth inning, as Mikey Gottschalk (Minnesota
State) came home to score on a caught stealing attempt by Easton Fritcher (Minnesota). Later in
the inning, the MoonDogs managed to load the bases with two out, but a fielder's choice would
end any hope for more runs in the inning.
The game would remain deadlocked throughout the rest of the way. Grant Garza (Tarleton State)
took over for Elmore in the eighth inning and kept the score where it was, but ultimately the
MoonDog offense was shut down as Rochester picked up the 2-1 victory.
Mankato dropped to 2-3 with the loss, while Rochester improved to 4-1. The teams close out the
two-game set tomorrow night at Mayo Field. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.
