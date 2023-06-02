MoonDogs' Offense Goes Quiet in 2-1 Loss to Rochester

June 2, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Mankato MoonDogs News Release







Rochester - The Mankato MoonDogs just could not get the bats going Friday night against the

Rochester Honkers, and despite great pitching from starting pitcher R.J Elmore, the team fell 2-1

to the Honkers.

Rochester was able to get on the board first, and that first inning was ultimately all they would

need. The Honkers loaded up the bases, and following a strikeout, a slow ground ball to

shortstop resulted in a fielder's choice to second base, but the relay throw to turn the double play

was low, and in the chaos, two Honkers would come around to score, making it 2-0 after one.

After the first inning, Elmore (Grand Canyon) settled into one heck of a groove. The right-

hander would then fire his next six innings scoreless, including retiring the last 13 batters he

faced in order. Overall, he went seven innings, allowing three hits, two runs (one earned) while

walking three and striking out eight.

Mankato's offense finally got on the board in the sixth inning, as Mikey Gottschalk (Minnesota

State) came home to score on a caught stealing attempt by Easton Fritcher (Minnesota). Later in

the inning, the MoonDogs managed to load the bases with two out, but a fielder's choice would

end any hope for more runs in the inning.

The game would remain deadlocked throughout the rest of the way. Grant Garza (Tarleton State)

took over for Elmore in the eighth inning and kept the score where it was, but ultimately the

MoonDog offense was shut down as Rochester picked up the 2-1 victory.

Mankato dropped to 2-3 with the loss, while Rochester improved to 4-1. The teams close out the

two-game set tomorrow night at Mayo Field. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 2, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.