Kingfish Fall to Pit-Spitters in Series Opener

KENOSHA, WI.- The Kenosha Kingfish welcomed the Traverse City Pit-Spitters to Historic Simmons Field on Friday night for the opener of a quick two-game matchup.

Kaden Pfeffer (0-1) Kenosha's starter, was roughed up early. Traverse City scored 7 unanswered runs off of him in the first frame of play.

After that, pitching was the storyline. Both Kenosha and Traverse City debuted dominant arms, with Jayden Dentler going 7 innings and striking out 4. After the first inning, Kenosha's Cameron Lejeune and Keagon Kauffman held down the Pit Spitters for 6 straight innings.

Despite the impressive show put on by the Kingfish bullpen in the middle innings, and a sparkling defensive play by shortstop Matt Wolfe, Traverse City struck once again and scored 3 runs in the eighth.

Kenosha was unable to put up more than 3 runs against their opponent, and fell to the Pit Spitters by a score of 11-3.

The Kingfish will try to even the series on Saturday night with first pitch coming at 6:35 p.m. at Historic Simmons Field.

