Rockers Return to Green Bay in Search of Fifth Straight Win

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - Green Bay will return to Capital Credit Union Park Friday night looking to win their fifth-consecutive game of the 2023 Northwoods League season. First pitch will be at 6:35 p.m.

On Thursday Night, the Rockers defeated the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters for the second time this season, winning the contest 8-2. The game entered a 40-minute rain delay after the first inning as rain passed through Witter Field. When play resumed, the Rockers put up four runs in the second inning to create a lead the Rafters couldn't recover from. Jojo Jackson (Georgia State) would follow up the four-run inning with a two-run double in the fifth.

Rockers pitcher Grayson Walker (Dickinson) excelled in his first appearance. In 6.0 innings pitched, he struck out eight batters and only allowed two earned runs on the night.

Green Bay's 4-0 record is the best start to a season the organization has had in over a decade and a half. They are in sole possession of first place in the Great Lakes West division. Wausau is right behind Green Bay, tied for second place with a 3-1 record.

Starting on the mound for Green Bay will be right-hander Micah Berens (Incarnate Word). This appearance will mark his Northwoods League debut. In 13 appearances (10 as a starter) for his school this year, he had a 5.90 ERA and 32 strikeouts across 58.0 innings pitched.

Pitching for the Woodchucks will be Travis Lutz (Bradley). Appearing both as a starter and in relief, he put up a 7.26 ERA with 45 strikeouts across 53.1 innings.

Performing Friday night's pregame concert is Bad Habitz, who will begin playing on the concourse at 5:35 p.m. when the gates open.

Friday Night's game is another first for our weekly promotions, as Fireworks Friday will be returning for a second season. A firework show will follow the game for fan's viewing pleasure.

