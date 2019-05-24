Mets Survive Late Scare, Clip Flying Tigers 5-4

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets survived a late scare from the Lakeland Flying Tigers and won 5-4 on Friday night at First Data Field.

The Mets led 5-0 with two outs and the bases empty in the top of the eighth. Lakeland loaded the bases on three straight walks and then scored three runs on a Nick Ames double.

The Flying Tigers strung together three straight singles with one out in the ninth to load the bases again. New reliever Ezequiel Zabaleta came in and got a sac fly off the bat of A.J. Simcox for the second out that made it a 5-4 score. The tying run advanced to third base.

Kody Clemens hit the next pitch to the warning track in right field. It was caught by Quinn Brodey to end the game.

The Mets built a 5-0 lead over the middle three innings. All five runs scored on two-out hits against Flying Tigers starter Jesus Rodriguez. Cody Bohanek got the scoring started with a RBI double in the fourth to plate Matt Winaker. Blake Tiberi followed up with single to score Bohanek.

Manny Rodriguez ripped a run-scoring single in the fifth to bring home Quinn Brodey for a 3-0 lead.

Carlos Cortes extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a RBI double in the sixth to make it 4-0. Brodey brought in Cortes with a RBI single for a 5-0 lead.

Brodey went 4 for 4 with a run and a RBI.

Tiberi went 2 for 5 with a run and a RBI from the leadoff spot.

Bohanek hit a pair of doubles.

All nine Mets in the lineup reached base at least once.

Mets starter Walker Lockett made his second start of the season after beginning the year on the Syracuse Injured List. He dominated for five innings, striking out three and not walking a batter. He scattered three singles and only needed 59 pitches.

Carlos Hernandez pitched two hitless innings after Lockett.

The Mets (24-23) and Flying Tigers (20-27) play the third game of their series on Saturday. First pitch at First Data Field is set for 6:30 p.m. It will be Nickelodeon Night with the Mets wearing special SpongeBob SquarePants jerseys. Fans can bid on the game worn jerseys by downloading the LiveSource app for free. There will also be postgame fireworks.

