Justin Dillon Shuts Down the Fire Frogs with a Dominant Start

May 24, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - Dunedin Blue Jays News Release





CLEARWATER, FL. - It was Justin Dillon's night on the mound, and it was on display early in the game. After giving up a leadoff double and the runner reaching third on an error, Dillon shut the door on any hopes of the Fire Frogs scoring. He struck out the next two batters and forced Drew Lugbauer into a ground out to strand the runner at third. It was from then on Dillon faced just two batters over the minimum for his full seven inning outing. No runner made it into scoring position, and he finished his evening with three strikeouts in a row.

Dunedin couldn't find their way on offense either as they recorded at least one hit the first three inning but couldn't push any runs across against the Fire Frogs, Hayden Deal. The 6th inning was a change in tune for the Blue Jays as they have done so many times this season. A couple of singles from Logan Warmoth and Cullen Large set the table for Alejandro Kirk. The catcher drove a ball well into the right-center field gap to score both runs and take the lead 2-0. The double for Kirk made it his seventh double in just 13 games with Dunedin. The 2 runs would be all the support the pitching staff needed, as they were lights out the rest of the way.

It took until the 8th inning for the Fire Frogs to get their second runner in scoring position in the game, but Connor Law ended the threat with a punch out and fly out to Demi Orimoloye in right field. Dunedin added a pair of insurance runs in the bottom of the 8th after a throwing error by Florida's Brett Langhorne scored Alejandro Kirk and Ryan Noda from third and second.

The game ended with newly named all-star, Brad Wilson coming in to close the game out with two pop outs and a strikeout with four batters faced. Wilson now has a 0.89 ERA and has not allowed an earned run in his past 15.2 IP.

The Blue Jays will look to get the series win on a Jays Win, You Win Saturday presented by Cobb Theatres countryside. First pitch is for 6:30 pm.

