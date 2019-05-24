Stone Crabs Game Notes - Fri, May 24 vs Palm Beach

After an extra inning loss Thursday, the Stone Crabs look to level the series with the Palm Beach Cardinals at 6:30 p.m. Friday. LHP Michael Plassmeyer makes the start for Charlotte, opposed by RHP Alex Fagalde of the Cardinals.

Coverage starts at 6:15 p.m. on the Stone Crabs Baseball Network.

Full game notes and lineups are attached.

CARDS EDGE CRABS THURSDAY 5-4 IN 10

The Stone Crabs rallied for two runs in the ninth inning to send the game to extra innings Friday, but the Palm BeachCardinals pulled out the series opener 5-4 in 10 frames. Paul Campbell struck out a season-high seven and Thomas Milone reached base three times in the loss.

POWER SURGE

The Stone Crabs' offense has exploded over the last 12 games. On Sunday in Clearwater, Charlotte connected on a season-high five home runs. The next day in Jupiter, they shattered their highest run total, dropping 15 runs on the Hammerheads. Here's how much their power has increased:

Games R/G HR/G XBH/G AVG SLG

Previous 35 3.6 0.4 2.0 .239 .332

Last 11 6.4 1.4 3.2 .252 .443

RUNNING WILD

The Stone Crabs stole a season-high six bases Wednesday, running all over Jupiter catcher Nick Fortes. Not only did Charlotte hit for power on the road trip, they also ran wild. The Crabs stole 15 bases over six games, jumping from third in the league in steals to first. Thanks to team speed and strong throwing arms from their catchers, Charlotte has held a major advantage in the running game this year:

SB ATT SB%

Stone Crabs 58 82 70.7%

Opponent 27 39 69.2%

ALL-STARS ANNOUNCED

The Florida State League announced that Charlotte infielders Vidal Brujan and Jim Haley have been named to the 2019 FSL All-Star Game in Jupiter. Haley ranks top five in the league in five categories and Brujan is tied for fourth in Minor League Baseball in stolen bases (21).

ALL HAIL HALEY!

Stone Crabs utility man Jim Haley drove in four runs for the second time on the road trip Tuesday, drilling two home runs in the Stone Crabs' win over Jupiter. The Penn State product is now 24-for-65 with eight extra-base hits and 21 RBI in his last 16 games, raising his average from .250 to .302 and his OPS from .596 to .784. He is also the only Stone Crabs player to occupy all nine spots in the batting order this year. He's also played four different positions on defense.

PLAYING THEIR CARDS RIGHT

The Stone Crabs entered this weekend's series with first-place Jupiter on a four-game winning streak. Charlotte has also won six of its last eight and are 10-4 in their last 14. They had narrowed the gap in the division race to 3.5 games before Thursday's loss.

OUT WHIT-TING THE LEAGUE

After a very slow start to the season, Rays outfield prospect Garrett Whitley has been one of the Stone Crabs' best hitters since:

Games H-AB XBH RBI K% OPS

First 10 3-31 1 1 51.2 .436

Last 30 25-99 12 16 30.8 .859

FRESH OLIVES

The Stone Crabs reinstated first baseman Russ Olive from the 7-day injured list Thursday. The UMass-Lowell product has been out since April 29 with a wrist injury. In a corresponding move, INF Seaver Whalen was assigned to Low-A Bowling Green.

