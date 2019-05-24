Seven Marauders Chosen as FSL All Stars

May 24, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - Bradenton Marauders News Release





Bradenton, Fla. - The Bradenton Marauders are proud to announce seven players selected to the 2019 Florida State League All-Star Team. Three pitchers and four position players were elected by the managers, coaches, broadcasters, and official scorers of the circuit. The game will be played in Jupiter at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on Saturday, June 15.

The seven Marauders elected to the South Division All-Star Team are:

RHP Cody Bolton - Bolton is 5-2 while sporting a 1.90 ERA in his eight starts this season for the Marauders. He is averaging more than a strikeout per inning.

3B Dylan Busby - Busby is tied for the league led in home runs with 10. His 25 RBIs are the second highest total on the Marauders and the sixth best mark in the league.

RHP Joel Cesar - Cesar was promoted to Altoona after surrendering just a single run in nine appearances with Bradenton. He struck out 16 batters in 12 1/3 innings.

SS Robbie Glendinning - Glendinning has gashed FSL pitchers to the tune of a .320 batting average and five home runs. He also sports 10 doubles and a triple.

RHP Luis Escobar - Escobar posted 10 scoreless appearances with Bradenton prior to being promoted directly to Triple-A Indianapolis.

OF Cal Mitchell - Mitchell is leading the Marauders in RBIs with 28 and has posted an impressive .295 batting average with five home runs. His 51 hits easily pace the Marauders and rank him second in the league.

OF Travis Swaggerty - The Pirates' 2018 first round selection has posted 11 multi-hit games while hitting .253 and displaying mix of power and speed with three home runs and nine stolen bases.

Ticket information and additional details about the 2019 Florida State League All-Star Game is available at www.rogerdeanchevroletstadium.com.

Florida State League Stories from May 24, 2019

