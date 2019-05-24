Five Dunedin Blue Jays Named to the Florida State League All-Star Game

May 24, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - Dunedin Blue Jays News Release





DUNEDIN, FL. - LHP Nick Allgeyer has had a stellar beginning to his time in Dunedin after moving up from the Short-Season Vancouver Canadians. Allgeyer is 6th in ERA for qualified pitchers in the FSL with a 2.55 ERA. He has struck out 49 batters in 49.1 IP, and he has the 4th best WHIP at 0.99.

3B Cullen Large makes the All-Star team after playing just 27 games last year due to injuries. Large has been on the Florida State League batting leaderboard all season. He is tied for fifth in batting aver-age (.302), third in OBP (.394), and second in OPS (.884). Also, Large is tied for first with 13 doubles and tied for second in extra-base hits with 19.

RHP Graham Spraker started the season as a reliever behind RHP Nate Pearson for the first four appearances he made with Dunedin. He picked up a save and win in those four appearances, and he really came alive as a starter through his next five appearances. Spraker has a 1.87 ERA through 43.1 IP with just nine earned runs allowed in nine appearances. The righty has a 1.06 WHIP, and his best outing of the year came against the Tampa Tarpons when he gave up one hit through 6.0 IP and struck out five. He is also tied for the team lead with four wins with Turner Larkins.

RHP Brad Wilson has been almost unhittable out of the bullpen in his 19.1 IP. He has given up nine hits, and Wilson has not allowed a run in his last 11 appearances. The Ohio native that pitched for Rookie-ball Bluefield last season has a 0.72 WHIP with a 0.93 ERA. He has held right-handed opponents to a .103 batting average with left-handed batters hitting just .185 against him as well.

C Riley Adams makes the All-Star team for the Florida State League, but his performance so far this season led to a much deserved call-up to Double-A New Hampshire with the Fisher Cats. Adams played 19 games to start the year in Dunedin, and he put up solid numbers prior to his promotion. He batted .277 with 30 total bases and 12 RBI. Behind the plate, he caught four would be base stealers with a .989 fielding percentage.

The All-Star festivities in Jupiter, FL will begin on Friday June 14th. The Tire Kingdom Home Run Derby will start at 5:10 pm on Saturday the 15th with the first pitch of the 2019 All-Star game following after set for 7:05 pm at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

