Three Tarpons Named 2019 Florida State League All-Stars

May 24, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - Tampa Tarpons News Release





TAMPA, Fla. - A trio of Tampa Tarpons were named first-time All-Stars as the Florida State League announced its 2019 Mid-Season All-Star selections on Friday morning. The players were voted upon by the league's coaches, official scorers and broadcasters.

INF Dermis Garcia , OF Isiah Gilliam and RHP Brooks Kriske have all been chosen to represent Tampa at the 58th FSL All-Star Game, held at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on Saturday, June 15, at 7:05 p.m.

Garcia, 21, enters today with a league-high 32 RBI and is tied for first with 10 home runs, including a pair of two-homer games on April 16 (vs. Bradenton) and May 20 (vs. Florida). The Dominican Republic native is batting .242 (36-for-149) with a .301 OBP and ranks third in the league in SLG (.490) and tied for fourth in XBH (17). Playing in his fifth professional season, Garcia was signed by the Yankees as a non-drafted free agent on July 2, 2014.

Entering Friday, Gilliam is slashing .273/.384/.446 (38-for-139) with 11 multi-hit games. The switch-hitter is tied for fourth in the league in OBP and leads Tampa in hits, batting average, runs (24) and stolen bases (7). A native of Lilburn, Georgia, Gilliam was selected by the Yankees out of Chipola College (FL) in the 20th round in 2015.

Prior to being promoted to Double-A Trenton on April 27, Kriske, 25, made seven relief outings for Tampa, going 1-1 with one save and a 0.00 ERA, tallying 16 strikeouts in 12.0IP. After allowing an unearned run on opening day, the Palm Desert, California native did not give up an earned run for 18 consecutive innings until May 13. Kriske was selected by the Yankees out of the University of Southern California in the sixth round in 2016.

The 2019 FSL All-Star Game will be played on Saturday, June 15 at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium, home of the Jupiter Hammerheads and Palm Beach Cardinals. A home run derby will precede the game at 5:10 p.m. and the first-pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. For tickets and a full schedule of events, visit RogerDeanChevroletStadium.com.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from May 24, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.