Meyer, Taylor Make FSL South All Star Team

CLEARWATER, Fla. - Two St. Lucie Mets have been selected to the 2019 Florida State League South Division All Star Team in an announcement made by the league office on Friday.

Catcher Nick Meyer and left-handed relief pitcher Blake Taylor earned the distinction.

Meyer has been a force behind the plate for the Mets, throwing out 54 percent of base stealers (19 out of 35). At the plate Meyer has been solid. He's batting .250 in 28 games.

Meyer is in his first full season as a professional. He was selected by the Mets in the sixth round of the 2018 draft out of Cal Poly San Luis Obispo. He played 43 games for short season Brooklyn after signing last summer. Meyer bypassed Low-A Columbia and started this season with St. Lucie.

MLB Pipeline ranks Meyer as the Mets' No. 29 prospect.

Taylor is tied for second in the FSL with six saves. He has a 2-2 record with a 3.10 ERA in 16 relief appearances.

Taylor is in his second season with St. Lucie. After starting for most of his Mets minor league career, he has been converted to a reliever.

Taylor was originally picked by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the second round of the 2013 draft. He was acquired by the Mets in a 2014 trade that sent Ike Davis to the Pirates. Taylor was 19 at the time of the deal.

The 58th FSL All Star Game will be played Saturday, June 15 at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium in Jupiter.

