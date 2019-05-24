Five Threshers Named to 2019 All-Star Squad

CLEARWATER, Fla. - The Florida State League announced its All-Star selections for the 2019 All-Star Game on Friday, and five Clearwater Threshers have been named to the North squad. Jonathan Hennigan and Damon Jones will represent the Threshers on the mound, while Nick Maton, Simon Muzziotti and Matt Vierling will play the field at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Players for both teams were selected by the league's coaches, official scorers, and broadcasters.

Hennigan led the league with seven saves before being promoted to Double-A Reading on May 21. The left-hander was 0-1 with a 2.25 ERA in 14 games out of the Threshers' bullpen. The product of Texas State started the season on a 13-inning scoreless streak which lasted until May 2. The 24-year-old posted a WHIP of just 0.95 in 20 frames, picking up 29 strikeouts along the way.

Jones paces the FSL with 59 punch outs in just 40 innings of work. The southpaw has a 1-3 record, but has an ERA of just 1.80 with eight earned runs allowed (11 total). The Washington State product tied a career mark with nine strikeouts against the Lakeland Flying Tigers on May 13, helping the lefty earn a Philadelphia Phillies Pitcher of the Week.

Maton is fourth is tearing up the month of May with a .348 clip through 18 games. Five of the left-handed hitter's six doubles have been smacked during the second month of the season. The 22-year-old has produced more pop at the plate away from Spectrum Field, piecing together a .860 OPS away from home compared to a .730 mark in Clearwater, and has 15 RBI on the road compared to nine at home.

Muzziotti is third in the league with a .306 batting average, and has the least amount of strikeouts on the team out of any player who has appeared in more than 25 games (21 strikeouts in 39 games). Both of the 20-year-old's home runs have come since May 11, helping the OPS to propel by over 100 points from .672 in April to .773 as of May 23. The native of Venezuela leads Clearwater with 14 infield hits.

Vierling leads the Threshers with 17 multi-hit performances and 11 stolen bases. The product of Notre Dame is sixth in the league with 47 hits, with nine doubles, two triples and four long balls through 43 games.

The 2019 Florida State League All-Star Game takes place on Saturday, June 15 at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium in Jupiter, home of the Jupiter Hammerheads and Palm Beach Cardinals.

