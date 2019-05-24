Brujan, Haley Named to FSL All-Star Game

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. - Charlotte Stone Crabs infielders Vidal Brujan and Jim Haley have been named to the 2019 Florida State League All-Star Game, the league office announced Friday.

Both players will represent the Southern Division in the circuit's All-Star Game at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium in Jupiter on Saturday, June 15.

Brujan is tied for fourth in Minor League Baseball in stolen bases, leading the Florida State League with 21 swipes. A top-100 prospect in the sport according to MLB Pipeline, Brujan is batting .290 through his first 39 games and ranks top-10 in the circuit in on-base percentage (.358). This season marks the 21-year-old's third consecutive All-Star selection. He was named a Midseason All-Star in the New York-Penn League in 2017 and the Midwest League in 2018.

Haley makes his first All-Star game appearance since earning a spot on the New York-Penn League All-Star team in 2016. The Penn State product ranks top five in the Florida State League in batting average (.303), RBI (26), hits (51) and total bases (74). In his last 16 games, Haley is batting .369 with eight extra-base hits and 16 RBI. The Pennsylvania native is the only Stone Crabs player to occupy all nine spots in the batting order this season, and has played four different positions in the field.

