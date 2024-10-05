Memphis 901 FC vs. Oakland Roots SC - Game Highlights

October 5, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Memphis 901 FC YouTube Video







Camden Riley broke Oakland Roots SC's four-game scoreless streak as he scored the equalizer in a 1-1 draw against Memphis 901 FC at AutoZone Park after Bruno Lapa had given the hosts an early lead.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.