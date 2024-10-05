Memphis 901 FC vs. Oakland Roots SC - Game Highlights
October 5, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Memphis 901 FC YouTube Video
Camden Riley broke Oakland Roots SC's four-game scoreless streak as he scored the equalizer in a 1-1 draw against Memphis 901 FC at AutoZone Park after Bruno Lapa had given the hosts an early lead.
Check out the Memphis 901 FC Statistics
