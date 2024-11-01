McIntyre Scores Twice as Petes Fall 4-3 in Kingston

November 1, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs' Ben Pickell battles Peterborough Petes' Martin Matejicek

(Peterborough Petes) Kingston Frontenacs' Ben Pickell battles Peterborough Petes' Martin Matejicek

(Kingston, ON) - The Peterborough Petes were in Kingston on Friday, November 1, for their only matchup of the weekend as they took on the Kingston Frontenacs. Kingston went ahead late in the third period to win the game by a score of 4-3.

Ryder McIntyre led the way for the Petes with two goals, while Caden Taylor (1G, 1A) and Chase Lefebvre (2A) each had two points. Carson Cameron, Jonathan Melee, and Liam Ladds all had an assist in the game, as Zach Bowen stopped 27/31 in the loss.

Game Recap:

First Period:

Kingston Goal - Cedrick Guindon (6), Assists - Gage Heyes (6), Emil Pieniniemi (12)

Peterborough Goal - Ryder McIntyre (2), Assists - Carson Cameron (4), Jonathan Melee (2)

Second Period:

Kingston Goal - Cedrick Guindon (7), Assists - Ethan Miedema (7), Gage Heyes (7)

Third Period:

Peterborough Goal - Ryder McIntyre (3), Assists - Caden Taylor (3), Chase Lefebvre (6)

Kingston Goal - Tuomas Uronen (7), Emil Pieniniemi (13), Cedrick Guindon (9)

Peterborough Goal - Caden Taylor (4), Assists - Liam Ladds (1), Chase Lefebvre (7)

Kingston Goal - Tuomas Uronen (8), Unassisted

The Petes are back in action for their annual Remembrance Day game on Tuesday, November 5, when they host the rival Oshawa Generals. Puck Drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at the PMC. Limited tickets for the game are still available, calling (705) 743-3561, or by visiting the Grant Thornton Box Office during business hours. The game will also be broadcasted on YourTV Peterborough and Freq 90.5.

