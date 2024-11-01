Kitchener Doubles up on Sudbury to Extend Win Streak to Eight
November 1, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kitchener Rangers News Release
Kitchener, ON - Kitchener doubled Sudbury in the goal column Friday night beating the Wolves 8-4 in their lone home matchup this season. Adrian Misaljevic was brilliant recording his first career OHL hat trick in the game. Misaljevic's six-point night (3G, 3A) matched a feat only accomplished by two other players this season, Ethan Belchetz (WSR) and Kevin He (NIAG) for the most points recorded in a single game.
Kitchener held a 3-1 advantage after the opening 20 minutes of play. Captain Matthew Andonovski got the Rangers on the board five minutes into the contest registering his first goal of the season. Luca Romano and Jakub Chromiak followed suit for Kitchener's second and third goals respectively. Sudbury had only trailed twice all season after the first period before tonight's game.
Kitchener matched their first period goal total with another three goals in the middle frame. Trent Swick with a power play goal, Kitchener's second of the game, Adrian Misaljevic, and Cameron Reid closed the scoring for the second period. The final period belonged to Adrian Misaljevic who scored twice, once with the net empty to complete his hat trick.
Game Highlights
Scoring Summary:
1st Period
SBY 0, KIT 1
5:00 Matthew Andonovski (1) - Andrew Vermeulen, Tanner Lam
SBY 0, KIT 2
8:05 Luca Romano (6) - Trent Swick, Adrian Misaljevic
SBY 1, KIT 2
Quentin Musty (1) - Kieron Walton
SBY 1, KIT 3
19:49 Jakub Chromiak (2) - Cameron Reid, Adrian Misaljevic
2nd Period
SBY 2, KIT 3
1:16
Nathan Villeneuve (3) - Nick DeAngelis
SBY 2, KIT 4
7:21 Trent Swick (6) - Adrian Misaljevic, Cameron Reid
SBY 2, KIT 5
9:55 Adrian Misaljevic (10) - Trent Swick
SBY 2, KIT 6
15:52 Cameron Reid (4) - Tanner Lam, Carson Campbell
3rd Period
SBY 3, KIT 6
5:16 Lucas Di Giantommaso (5) - Ethan Dean, Nolan Jackson
SBY 3, KIT 7
7:29 Adrian Misaljevic (11) - Luca Romano, Trent Swick
SBY 4, KIT 7
11:37 Luca Blonda (1) - Quentin Musty, Alex Pharand
SBY 4, KIT 8
15:48 Adrian Misaljevic (12) - Tanner Lam
The Stars:
First Star: Adrian Misaljevic 3G 3A
Second Star: Luca Romano 1G 1A
Third Star: Trent Swick 1G 3A
The Numbers Game:
Shots: KIT 33 - SBY 22
Power play: KIT 2-3, SBY 2-4
FO%: KIT 44.6%, SBY 55.4%
The Goalies:
Finn Marshall got the start for Sudbury; he surrendered seven goals on 32 shots as he recorded the loss in the contest. In net for the Blueshirts, making his home debut at The Aud was Jason Schaubel. He recorded the win stopping 18 of the 22 shots he faced.
UP NEXT:
The Rangers continue their journey with a Sunday matinee against the defending Memorial Cup champion Saginaw Spirit at The Aud, marking the third game of their four-game homestand. They'll conclude the stretch on Friday, November 8th, facing the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds. Puck drop against the Spirit is scheduled for 2:00 p.m.
Secure your tickets for all Kitchener Rangers games at The Aud Box Office sponsored by White Way Plumbing.
• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...
Ontario Hockey League Stories from November 1, 2024
- November 1/24 at Niagara: Highlights & Recap - Barrie Colts
- Kitchener Doubles up on Sudbury to Extend Win Streak to Eight - Kitchener Rangers
- Generals Sting Sarnia in 5-2 Victory - Oshawa Generals
- Spitfires Back in the Win Column, 3-0 Over the Firebirds - Windsor Spitfires
- Firebirds Fall to Spitfires, 3-0 - Flint Firebirds
- November 1, 2024 - Brantford Bulldogs - Brantford Bulldogs
- Erie Snaps Seven-Game Point Streak for Brantford, Win Grudge Match 4-3 - Erie Otters
- McIntyre Scores Twice as Petes Fall 4-3 in Kingston - Peterborough Petes
- Spirit's Ethan Hay Suspended for Five Games - OHL
- Rangers Host Wolves for Lone Home Matchup this Season, Seek Eighth Straight Win - Kitchener Rangers
- Erie Otters Trade Forward Ondrej Molnar to Sudbury for Draft Picks - Erie Otters
- IceDogs Halloween Game Tonight at 7pm - Niagara IceDogs
- Game Day: Game 13, Firebirds vs Spitfires, 7 p.m. - Flint Firebirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kitchener Rangers Stories
- Kitchener Doubles up on Sudbury to Extend Win Streak to Eight
- Rangers Host Wolves for Lone Home Matchup this Season, Seek Eighth Straight Win
- Strong Special Teams Play Propels Rangers to Seventh Straight Victory
- Kitchener Aims for Seventh Straight Victory as Four-Game Homestand Begins against Sarnia
- NFL Names Steeneveld to Corporate Partnerships and Marketing Team