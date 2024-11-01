Kitchener Doubles up on Sudbury to Extend Win Streak to Eight

November 1, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







Kitchener, ON - Kitchener doubled Sudbury in the goal column Friday night beating the Wolves 8-4 in their lone home matchup this season. Adrian Misaljevic was brilliant recording his first career OHL hat trick in the game. Misaljevic's six-point night (3G, 3A) matched a feat only accomplished by two other players this season, Ethan Belchetz (WSR) and Kevin He (NIAG) for the most points recorded in a single game.

Kitchener held a 3-1 advantage after the opening 20 minutes of play. Captain Matthew Andonovski got the Rangers on the board five minutes into the contest registering his first goal of the season. Luca Romano and Jakub Chromiak followed suit for Kitchener's second and third goals respectively. Sudbury had only trailed twice all season after the first period before tonight's game.

Kitchener matched their first period goal total with another three goals in the middle frame. Trent Swick with a power play goal, Kitchener's second of the game, Adrian Misaljevic, and Cameron Reid closed the scoring for the second period. The final period belonged to Adrian Misaljevic who scored twice, once with the net empty to complete his hat trick.

Game Highlights

Scoring Summary:

1st Period

SBY 0, KIT 1

5:00 Matthew Andonovski (1) - Andrew Vermeulen, Tanner Lam

SBY 0, KIT 2

8:05 Luca Romano (6) - Trent Swick, Adrian Misaljevic

SBY 1, KIT 2

Quentin Musty (1) - Kieron Walton

SBY 1, KIT 3

19:49 Jakub Chromiak (2) - Cameron Reid, Adrian Misaljevic

2nd Period

SBY 2, KIT 3

1:16

Nathan Villeneuve (3) - Nick DeAngelis

SBY 2, KIT 4

7:21 Trent Swick (6) - Adrian Misaljevic, Cameron Reid

SBY 2, KIT 5

9:55 Adrian Misaljevic (10) - Trent Swick

SBY 2, KIT 6

15:52 Cameron Reid (4) - Tanner Lam, Carson Campbell

3rd Period

SBY 3, KIT 6

5:16 Lucas Di Giantommaso (5) - Ethan Dean, Nolan Jackson

SBY 3, KIT 7

7:29 Adrian Misaljevic (11) - Luca Romano, Trent Swick

SBY 4, KIT 7

11:37 Luca Blonda (1) - Quentin Musty, Alex Pharand

SBY 4, KIT 8

15:48 Adrian Misaljevic (12) - Tanner Lam

The Stars:

First Star: Adrian Misaljevic 3G 3A

Second Star: Luca Romano 1G 1A

Third Star: Trent Swick 1G 3A

The Numbers Game:

Shots: KIT 33 - SBY 22

Power play: KIT 2-3, SBY 2-4

FO%: KIT 44.6%, SBY 55.4%

The Goalies:

Finn Marshall got the start for Sudbury; he surrendered seven goals on 32 shots as he recorded the loss in the contest. In net for the Blueshirts, making his home debut at The Aud was Jason Schaubel. He recorded the win stopping 18 of the 22 shots he faced.

UP NEXT: 

The Rangers continue their journey with a Sunday matinee against the defending Memorial Cup champion Saginaw Spirit at The Aud, marking the third game of their four-game homestand. They'll conclude the stretch on Friday, November 8th, facing the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds. Puck drop against the Spirit is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. 

