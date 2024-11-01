IceDogs Halloween Game Tonight at 7pm

November 1, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Niagara IceDogs News Release







Happy Halloween IceDogs Fans! Come out in your costume for a special Halloween Game presented by Great Clips at the Meridian Centre as the IceDogs battle the Barrie Colts.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7pm, don't miss out on our Halloween Parade happening during the 1st intermission. We will be showing off the best costumes on the big screen as well as having free haircuts on the concourse with a donation to McMaster Children's Hospital.

And don't miss out on special loot bags being handed out after the game!

Purchase tickets at the Meridian Centre Box Office before puck drop!

Looking for more IceDogs Hockey? Contact Steven at 905-687-3641 x 222 or email s.tomlin@niagaraicedogs.net to purchase a flex pack today!

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from November 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.