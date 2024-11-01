Erie Otters Trade Forward Ondrej Molnar to Sudbury for Draft Picks

November 1, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Erie, Pennsylvania - The Erie Otters were once again busy in the trade market, bringing in more draft capital to boost an already strong cabinet.

General Manager Dave Brown announced that import player and forward Ondrej Molnar has been traded to the Sudbury Wolves in exchange for Niagara's third round pick in 2026 and North Bay's third round pick in 2027. Hailing from Nitra, Slovakia, Molnar was selected by the Otters fifth overall in the 2022 CHL Import Draft.

In exactly 100 career games with the Otters, Molnar scored 23 goals and a total of 71 points. In 66 games a season ago, Molnar scored 19 goals and totaled 52 points in his one and only full season with the team.

"I want to express my gratitude to Ondrej for his dedication and contributions to the Otters organization while he was here." said Brown, "We unfortunately have a restriction of two Import players on our team, resulting in a tough decision for us. We wish Ondrej all the best as he progresses in his career."

The Otters thank Ondrej for his contributions to the Otters organization and wish him the best in Sudbury.

The Otters start off the month of November tonight in Eastern Conference foe Brantford, before coming home to continue their battle against Eastern teams in hosting the Barrie Colts.

