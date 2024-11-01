Spitfires Back in the Win Column, 3-0 Over the Firebirds

November 1, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The Spitfires travelled to Flint on Friday night for a clash with the Firebirds. The Spitfires were coming off their first defeat at home to the Soo 3-1. Meanwhile, the Firebirds were coming off a 3-0 win over Owen Sound. On Friday, the Spitfires were able to manage the physicality of the Firebirds and ultimately won the game 3-0.

In the first period, both teams traded chances even strength and on the powerplay. It was a battle of the goaltenders as Joey Costanzo was name goalie of the month and his opposition, Nathan Day, was named goalie of the week. Both of them stopped all shots they faced and we headed to the second period scoreless. Shots were 9-6 in favour of Flint after 20 minutes.

In the second period, it took over 9 minutes for the games first goal. Morneau got the puck to Walton at the point and his shot was a knuckleball that fooled goaltender Day and found the back of the net. It was Walton's 2nd of the season. Over 7 minutes later, the Spitfires were able to double their lead. A loose puck in front of the net was jammed in by Davis for his 4th. The Spitfires led 2-0 on the scoreboard and 17-15 in shots after 40 minutes.

In the third period, the Spitfires would add some insurance as Abraham scored on a seeing-eye shot through a crowd, giving the Spitfires a 3-0 lead with 5 minutes left. The Spitfires would dump the puck in and seal the deal with a divisional win.

The Spitfires are back in action at home on Sunday vs the Firebirds at 4:05pm.

