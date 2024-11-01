November 1, 2024 - Brantford Bulldogs
November 1, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Brantford Bulldogs News Release
*** Part 1.1 - UTF-8
class="sidebar-none sidebar-divider-vertical">
OHL Highlights Fri. Nov. 1, 2024 - Erie Otters vs Brantford Bulldogs
VideoBy Julia Boss-Zister November 1, 2024
Links
CHL TV
Find us on:
Facebook page opens in new windowX page opens in new windowYouTube page opens in new windowInstagram page opens in new window
Go to Top
Check out the Brantford Bulldogs Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...
Ontario Hockey League Stories from November 1, 2024
- Generals Sting Sarnia in 5-2 Victory - Oshawa Generals
- Spitfires Back in the Win Column, 3-0 Over the Firebirds - Windsor Spitfires
- Firebirds Fall to Spitfires, 3-0 - Flint Firebirds
- November 1, 2024 - Brantford Bulldogs - Brantford Bulldogs
- Erie Snaps Seven-Game Point Streak for Brantford, Win Grudge Match 4-3 - Erie Otters
- McIntyre Scores Twice as Petes Fall 4-3 in Kingston - Peterborough Petes
- Spirit's Ethan Hay Suspended for Five Games - OHL
- Rangers Host Wolves for Lone Home Matchup this Season, Seek Eighth Straight Win - Kitchener Rangers
- Erie Otters Trade Forward Ondrej Molnar to Sudbury for Draft Picks - Erie Otters
- IceDogs Halloween Game Tonight at 7pm - Niagara IceDogs
- Game Day: Game 13, Firebirds vs Spitfires, 7 p.m. - Flint Firebirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Brantford Bulldogs Stories
- November 1, 2024 - Brantford Bulldogs
- The Road Ahead: First 3 in 3 & a New Bulldog Czechs In
- Adam Jiricek Re-Assigned to Brantford Bulldogs
- Bulldogs Acquire Draft Selection from Battalion for Long
- Aiden O'Donnell Scores in OHL Debut; Dogs Drop Petes in Shootout