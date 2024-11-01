Firebirds Fall to Spitfires, 3-0

November 1, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds' Jimmy Lombardi

(Flint Firebirds, Credit: Todd Boone)

FLINT - The Flint Firebirds fought hard but were unable to score in a gritty showdown against the Windsor Spitfires on Friday night, and lost 3-0 in Dort Financial Center.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

Windsor opened the scoring midway through the second period. Conor Walton's lofty shot tipped over Nathan Day's outstretched glove and tumbled over the line, making the score 1-0.

Seven minutes later, Ryan Abraham dropped the puck right in front of the net. Two Firebirds collided while attempting to block the shot and were left scrambling in front of the goal. As Day scrambled to get around them, Cole Davis shoved his stick into the pile to get the puck into the net for the Spitfires' second score of the night.

After fifteen scoreless minutes in the third period, Windsor's Abraham put the final nail in the Firebirds' coffin. He skated towards the slot and snapped a wrist shot that sailed over Day's shoulder and into the top of the net, putting the final score at 3-0.

POSTGAME NOTES:

This was the Firebirds' first time being shut out this season... Flint killed all six of Windsor's power plays... Nathan Day has now played 12 of the team's 13 games

UP NEXT:

The Firebirds will remain home on Saturday night and host the Soo Greyhounds. It is Dort Financial Jersey Giveaway Night; the first 3,000 fans in the building will receive a free sublimated Flint Firebirds replica jersey, courtesy of Dort Financial Credit Union. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 pm at Dort Financial Center.

