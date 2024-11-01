Generals Sting Sarnia in 5-2 Victory

November 1, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa, ON. - The Oshawa Generals take down the Sarnia Sting 5-2 as they celebrate Country Night with a win.

Three Gens had multi-point games, including Luca Marrelli, who had a goal and an assist in the win while picking up the first star. Jacob Oster was in net stopping 17 of the 19 shots he faced.

Oshawa got the party started in the first on a powerplay as they worked the puck to Beckett Sennecke who made no mistake burying a shot making it 1-0 Gens.

Less than two minutes later Oshawa added another when Matthew Buckley took a pass from Brady Smith and the winger tucked it in to make it 2-0 Generals.

The Gens were not done there adding a third first-period goal as Smith once again set the play up finding Marrelli and the defenceman skated around a Sarnia defender before finding the back of the net.

Sarnia would get one back before the end of the period as Wainwright got the puck and was able to beat Oster cutting the score to 3-1 Oshawa.

To start the second period, the Sting would again cut the lead as they scored, but the whistle didn't go. In the ensuing play, Oshawa would skate the length of the ice, finding the back of the net, but it did not count as they went back to the Sarnia goal, making 3-2 Gens.

Halfway through the third Oshawa got one back as Colby Barlow hammered a one-timer into the back of the net making it 4-2 Gens and a Zack Sandhu Empty netter made it 5-2.

The Oshawa Generals' next home game is Sunday, November 3rd when they take on the Brantford Bulldogs.

